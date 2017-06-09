Renovation of Puri Kencana Ballroom and Meeting Rooms at InterContinental Bali Resort

InterContinental Bali Resort is pleased to announce the current renovation of its Pura Kencana Ballroom, as well as the smaller auxiliary Nakula & Sadewa boardrooms and the Pandawa three-in-one meeting room, all of which spill out into an expansive, new-look, pre-function foyer to create a smooth transition between the interior and exterior spaces.

The new-look 525-square-metre grand Ballroom will feature a fresh and luxurious custom-made wall covering and floor carpet with an ethnic Balinese-inspired design expressed through colour, textures and patterns. These soft furnishings will be complemented by wood carvings crafted by local artisans to generate a warm and elegant ambience. In keeping with the overall concept of the Resort, the goal is for groups using the ballroom to feel a strong sense of place, which will inspire productive meetings and promote a happy atmosphere at cherished celebrations. When the retractable walls are extended, the versatile and pillarless Ballroom, with its permanent stage and dramatic crystal chandeliers, can be divided into three separate rooms in accordance with the needs of the guests. Its flexibility and 600-guest capacity makes it ideal for any event, together with the option for colourful themed decorations.

Upon completion of the renovation, the Nakula and Sadewa Boardrooms will both display a more sophisticated appearance with the application of cool colours, while at the same time maintaining a touch of Balinese ethnicity through the choice of wall fabrics and customised carpets. These 50-square-metre meeting rooms are capable of hosting 20 persons each in boardroom style. In line with this new design concept, the Pandawa Room will also flaunt a more contemporary Balinese look with new wall fabrics and carpets and a warmer colour application. The multi-function 215-square-metre Pandawa Room can be set up in a number of different ways including classroom, theatre, U-shaped or banquet style, capable of handling up to 120 people. It can also be divided into three separate rooms of small and medium-sized space, according to the guests’ needs. All of these meeting rooms will be equipped with state-of-the art presentation systems and audio-visual facilities as well as the addition of coffee corners, sound absorbing acoustic wall panels and smart efficient lighting.

Located in its own wing and accessed via four grand entrances leading off a dedicated driveway and parking area, Puri Kencana Ballroom and its adjacent meeting rooms are fronted by an expansive foyer that can be used as a pre-function area for cocktails and canapés. Puri Kencana also extends out onto a picturesque outdoor garden space, known as the Candi Bentar Cultural Stage.

Puri Kencana Ballroom and the Nakula, Sadewa and Pandawa meetings rooms are ideal for hosting inspirational and creative meetings, weddings, gala events, conferences, team-building sessions and incentives. InterContinental Bali Resort’s specialised team of highly-trained, professional event planners is on hand to cater to every aspect of group functions and meeting requirements, with a comprehensive bespoke service.

Courtesy InterContinental Bali Resort