@ReSellLuxury is a new electronic marketplace for the booming luxury resale category

TheTopTier Digital Media (TTTDM) announces launch of @ReSellLuxury, a new electronic marketplace for individuals and businesses to list their luxury goods and assets for resale in a safe and authentic environment.

January 2 / 2017 TORONTO – TTTDM extends its web presence and online services with the new @ReSellLuxury platform located at TradersNetwork.biz

The long owned TradersNetwork.biz is now home to TTTDM’s newest online venture: @ReSellLuxury. The new platform will provide a secure electronic marketplace for authentic luxury.

Demand for luxury resale goods continues to boom with the overall resale marketing averaging 35% growth from previous years. @ReSellLuxury tap into that booming market with an efficient and easy to use website.

@ReSellLuxury will offer the following unique features:

Expanded categories to include larger assets such as vehicles, boats, aircraft and luxury real estate

Non-automatic registration ensures greater security for more secure transactions between users

Individuals, dealers and businesses are encouraged to list creating a robust marketplace

Each listing includes full placement and marketing support across TTTDM’s social media network

Flexible month to month and multi-month subscriptions include unlimited postings and support via Twitter

The News / Blog section will feature original and curated content from platform members and outside contributors

The catchy @ReSellLuxury is the website’s Twitter handle and also provides the core branding and marketing label for the platform.

Watch for the complete roll out and launch by January 5th, 2017.

For more information, please visit TradersNetwork.biz or contact Doron Levy at doron@thetoptier.net.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media