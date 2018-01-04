Resolution Realization: 7 Diet Apps for Slimdown Success in New Year

Let’s face it, luxury living can be calorie-packed. Given all of the divine dining options, even the most well-intentioned New Year’s Resolutions can quickly become nothing more than a fond memory without a solid plan in place to keep you motivated and on track. And if you utilize tools and resources that are a means toward that end, all the better. And it seems some assistance is in order, amid recent high-profile reports citing a downright sobering statistic that fully 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

If weight-loss is on your list of resolutions for 2018, you’ll definitely want to check out the 7 apps below. Have a plan, work that plan, and let these apps help you stick to that diet resolution, successfully hit your slimdown goals, and even earn some cash in the process.

This 100% free app is packed with tools, including food and exercise diaries, healthy recipes, and nutritional info for just about any food item you can think, to help you achieve your diet goals. Reportedly with over 35 million users, it’s easy to see why they claim to be the fastest and easiest calorie counting app around.

This food tracking app has both free and paid levels, depending on how much functionality you want to access within the app. In addition to food and exercise tracking, LoseIt! syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and provides support for wifi scale connections. At the premium level, you can also sync with fitness trackers and apps, track your daily water consumption, and access a library of meal plans, recipes, and workouts.

This app actually PAYS you to lose weight! With the HealthyWage app, you determine how much weight you want to lose, how long you want to take to lose it, and how much you want to wager each month. If you successfully reach your goal by the end date of your challenge, you win your prize. The average HealthyWager prize is over $1,200! You can also join team challenges, jackpot challenges, and step challenges through the app. Participants have collectively lost over 1 million pounds and gained over $10,000,000 since company’s inception.

With the Daily Burn app, you can access over 800 streaming workouts from your smartphone so that you can get your workout on no matter where you are. The app features many different styles of workouts at a variety of different levels, all led by expert trainers. Additionally, by answering a few simple questions, you’ll receive personalized recommendations to help you achieve your custom fitness goals.

This free app offers a plethora of built-in tools to help you achieve your diet, health, and fitness goals. These tools include a health (food and activity) tracker, an extensive database of nutritional info, a popular discussion forum, and articles to both educate and motivate you.

For less than $50 per month, the Rise app pairs users with an expert nutritionist who will work with you one-on-one to achieve your goals. From providing feedback on the meals you eat to offering new workout ideas and celebrating your successes, your Rise nutritionist acts as your very own healthy eating coach in the palm of your hand.

Many people rely on menu planning as a secret to their weight-loss success, but it can take a lot of time and creativity. PlateJoy eases that burden by preparing fully customized menu plans and grocery lists tailored to your specific health goals for just $59 per 6-month subscription. Accessing your plans through their app adds just another level of convenience when you’re at home or on the go.

With apps like these, your weight-loss success could be just a download away. As long as you’re willing to put in the work, they’ll deliver the support, motivation, or inspiration you need to hit your diet goals.

