Reykjavík receives Luxury Travel Guide award for second consecutive year

Reykjavík has been named European Adventure Destination of the Year for 2018 by the Luxury Travel Guide (LTG). This is the second consecutive year that the prestigious travel periodical LTG has selected Reykjavík as a destination: In 2017 Reykjavík was LTG Winter Destination of the Year.

The LTG judging panel comprises professionals in the diverse fields of tourism; In their report they describe Reykjavík as city of culture located in a spectacular landscape, with a wide range of activities in the glow of the Northern Lights. A family visit to Reykjavík, they say, is a recipe for exciting adventures and unique memories, an opportunity not to be missed.

The judging panel states that such awards are made only to the most outstanding bodies in their fields, ensuring that only destinations or businesses that perform exceptionally well receive this prestigious recognition. Reykjavík, they say, can take pride in the achievement of being selected European Adventure Destination of the Year for 2018 as well as being a two time winner.

As part of the award the Luxury Travel Guide will publish a cover feature on Reykjavík and tourism in Iceland; the periodical is distributed to more than 500,000 subscribers, as well as 10,000 luxury hotels, airport lounges, cruise ships and travel agencies around the world. Representatives of the City of Reykjavík will also be invited to attend an awards ceremony held by LTG, at which Reykjavík will be in the running for the title Global Adventure Destination for 2018.

Luxury Travel Guide is a periodical on luxury travel, containing news, features and reviews of companies, organisations and destinations in tourism. Every year the LTG makes awards to bodies and agencies that have been deemed to excel in the various field of tourism.

Áshildur Bragadóttir, Director of Visit Reykjavík:

“It is a great honour for the City of Reykjavík to be seen to excel in this manner on the global level,” says Áshildur Bragadóttir, director of Visit Reykjavik. ” The professional periodicalLuxury Travel Guide has now selected Reykjavík for awards in two consecutive years, and it is clear that the development of Reykjavík as a destination that has taken place in recent years is attracting international attention. And the award is also recognition of our achievements in marketing and promotion of Reykjavík, focusing on the diversity of activities and culture to be found here. By the same token, this is welcome recognition for tourism in Iceland as a whole.”

Courtesy Iceland Monitor