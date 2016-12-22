Ring in the New Year TWICE on This $192,000 Private Jet Charter

If you loathed 2016 enough that welcoming in a new year is the only thing giving you life right now — well, maybe you’ll want to actually do it twice. And you can, if you have a scant $192,000 to throw at the occasion.

Private jet charter company PrivateFly is offering a flight on the world’s fastest and furthest-flying private jet with a carefully designed itinerary that will allow you to move eastward across the International Date Line and celebrate bashes in both Sydney and Los Angeles — yes, two midnights for you.

With the world rotating at 1,038 miles per hour, and the time in Los Angeles 19 hours behind Sydney, and you can move fast enough to party in both cities on a Gulfstream G650ER, with a flight time of about 12 hours. That gives you seven hours of partying time in between. The experience is only possible by private jet, as the timings are so tight — and there are no airline schedules that fit the plan.

“No civilian aircraft can currently overtake time,” reads the description for the experience. “But the Gulfstream G650ER is the world’s fastest and furthest private jet… just under the speed of sound.”

So here’s what your very long night would look like: Get the first party started in Sydney. Celebrate past 1 a.m., and then make the short drive from the harbor to Sydney Kingsford Smith airport, which offers 24-hour access for private jets.

There, you obviously won’t wait in line: You’ll hop onboard into the sleek, airy interior, which holds as many as 18. Naturally, you’ll keep the party going with an entertainment system, fine wines, champagne, and catering served by a private flight attendant. Or take a disco nap in a double bed with a bathroom with digital shower. (But that would be one very expensive disco nap, so perhaps better to use the bed another way instead.)

You’ll land at L.A.’s Van Nuys airport around 7 p.m. local time, and you won’t be too far away from Beverly Hills’ or West Hollywood hotspots to wrap up your epic adventure.

Sure, the experience will cost you £151,000 — or about $192,000 at the current exchange rate — but what’s that, really, when you divide it among 18 friends who are very reliable with Venmo.

And 2016, for many people, is a year whose end is worthy of the most over-the-top fanfare possible.

By Alesandra Dubin Courtesy Bravo