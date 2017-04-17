Ritz-Carlton Reserve to open in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2018

Set along the dramatic coastline of San José del Cabo with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will make its debut in early 2018. This much anticipated opening marks the fourth extraordinary resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve portfolio, and the second in the Caribbean and Mexico region.

The name Zadún is inspired by the unique topography and dunes of the region – dunas in Spanish – and meant to evoke the transformative, pure experiences guests have at Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties around the globe. Set in some of the world’s most prized destinations, these rare estates draw inspiration from their locale and native cultures and offer a highly personal connection between guests and the location. The striking design of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will celebrate the desert and the sea. Evoking a true sense of San José del Cabo, the resort’s buildings are placed gently along the steppes of the land, as if they are one with the landscape, rising out of the earth to create the ultimate desert luxury.

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will feature 115 elegantly appointed suites and villas, many with their own private plunge pools. The Reserve also features a collection of Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences.

Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve joins Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico; Phulay Bay in Thailand; and Mandapa in Bali, Indonesia in offering a serene and transformative escape to the world’s most discerning travelers. Each Reserve is entirely unique, a rare

place set aside for those who appreciate a personalized experience and the most meaningful local immersion.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com