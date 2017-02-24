Ritz-Carlton tees off with luxury resort

THE Ritz-Carlton Hotel has teed off 2017 with the opening of its first golf resort in China in the golfer’s paradise of Hainan Island. The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou has ushered in a new era of luxury leisure experiences, situated on the world-class golf resort of Mission Hills with ten 18-hole championship courses.

“Hainan Island is one of the most exciting emerging destinations in Asia-Pacific today. With our partners, Mission Hills Group, we have created one of the most immersive golf and leisure travel experiences anywhere in the world,” said Hervé Humler, president and chief operating officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “The island is rich in culture and off-the-beaten-track experiences that reflect a China many have not seen, making it an ideal spot for families and friends to explore.”

The 175-room, 16-suite hotel enjoys year-round tropical sunshine for perfect days on the 350-acre Blackstone Course that weaves its way around the world-renowned Mission Hills Golf Club. Built on top of a bedrock of ancient lava from extinct volcanos, the dramatic landscape features rocky outcrops with striking variations of jungle vegetation, expansive lakes and wetlands which can be viewed from every room.

The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou pays homage to the heritage of golf throughout. The architects AECOM, with interior designers HBA Los Angeles, have playfully created a design reminiscent of an elegant golf clubhouse. Guestrooms feature fabrics and patterns inspired by vintage golf elements, ensuring no two spaces are alike. Wall panels and light fixtures incorporate stitching that evokes handmade golf shoes, while antique leathers make references to a vintage golf bag. Tartan flooring reminds guests of Scotland, the birthplace of golf.

The hotel has a rooftop Flair Bar which overlooks the golf course. A Scottish bagpiper’s lament signals the end the day, or if you prefer, salutes the triumphs of the day, before dinner is served in Flair’s private dining room which offers a selection of single-malt whiskies and cigars.

Fine dining takes on new meaning with the introduction of the elegant Tin Lung Heen Cantonese restaurant which features classic Chinese décor combined with contemporary textures of wood and stone. The modern rusticity of Terra provides a warm backdrop to an international world-class line-up of chefs preparing authentic dishes from Tuscany to China.

The luxury golf resort features 3,500sqm of banquet facilities for conferences and celebrations.

With a manicured Fairway Lawn and vast expanses of greenery, The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou wedding specialists can create a memorable experience to perfection.

