Riva 56′ Rivale and limited edition Abarth supercar 695 unveiled

The Riva 56’ Rivale recently made its official debut on the waters of Iseo Lake at the brand’s Sarnico shipyard. The first new model since the passing of legendary yachting entrepreneur Carlo Riva, the 56′ Rivale is a product of the joint collaboration between Officina Italiana Design and the Ferretti Group’s Product Strategy Committee and Engineering Department

The new 56-foot yacht features two ensuite cabins and an aerodynamic profile with large glazed windows along the full and flush portholes. It also shares a motif: a thin aquamarine-coloured line with the shipyard’s other coupe models.

“It inherits its name from its predecessor, even being completely new in its hull lines, engines and technological solutions,” says Alberto Galassi, CEO of the Ferretti Group. “This fantastic and charming open yacht, powerful and technological, has the privilege to glide on 175 years in the history of Riva.”

The event also featured the launch of Abarth’s limited edition supercar, the 695 Rivale. Modelled on the lines, colours and style of the 56’ Rivale, this supercar boasts hand-crafted details including blue and black hand-stitched leather seats with logo-ed headrests and an exclusive numbered plate and badge located on the interior and exterior of the car’s pillar. Powered by 180hp engines with 250nm of torque, it can reach a top speed of 225km/h.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com