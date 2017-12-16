Roberto Cavalli to design interior for Dubai residential tower

Roberto Cavalli is set to design the interiors of a new residential tower in Dubai, marking the first in the world to carry ‘Roberto Cavalli’ branding with a range of home accessories and ornate fittings.

The ‘I Love Florence’ tower, developed by Dar Al Arkan, the largest listed real estate developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is located on Dubai Water Canal in the Business Bay area, is expected to start work in January, and Cavalli has been brought on to give the project a bespoke living interior that embodies “strength and glamour”.

The concept is to bring “glitz and glamour of the runway to private homes” utilising pieces from Cavalli interiors, with the concept images featuring luxe textures, marble, and statement prints, which the Italian designer is known for. Cavalli’s interior vision will be seen across the residential units as well as the tower’s amenities, including the lobbies, gym, swimming pool, yoga area, outdoor training area, and hallways.

Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shelash, chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: “When we set out to draw our vision to become leaders in global real estate development, we decided to only settle for the best, hence our choice of Dubai Canal as a location, and the epitome of Italian luxury, Roberto Cavalli, to conceptualise and create truly outstanding living spaces, not only in the residential units, but across the tower’s amenities. Residents and visitors will experience a true Florentine feeling.”

