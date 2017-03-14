Rolex, the world’s most reputed brand

Rolex has topped the list of the world’s most Reputable brands for the second year in a row. The list is compiled by Reputation Institute (RI), who revealed that the results were based on over 170,000 ratings collected in the first quarter of 2017 in a survey that includes comparative ratings, trends by demographic cuts, and unique insights into which companies are best regarded by stakeholders as well as what drives trust and supportive behaviors such as willingness to purchase a company’s products, recommend the brand, invest in or even work for the company.

A number of other luxury names made the cut. Below are the top five most reputable luxury brands:

1.Rolex

2.Rolls Royce

3.BMW

4.Hugo Boss

5.Ralph Lauren

Non luxury brands on the list were Google, Lego, Bosch, Walt Disney etc.

While Bosch has made leaps from their positions last year, other brands have slipped off the list. And even as non-luxury car brands like Toyota, Honda, Ford, Renault, GM and VW are slowly ascending, luxury brands like Daimler and BMW group fell a few points. Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, RI’s managing director in North America said that BMW had relied on their innovation and performance but needed to catch up on their corporate social responsibility to give their reputation a boost.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com