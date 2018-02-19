Rolls-Royce Cullinan Name Confirmed for Company’s First SUV

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan name has been confirmed for the automaker’s first-ever SUV, which is set to debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The Cullinan nameplate has been used to refer to the Rolls-Royce SUV throughout its development process, but it was previously believed to be a working name only. Now the automaker has confirmed the Cullinan name will appear on the production vehicle when it’s shown in Geneva next month. The ‘Cullinan’ name comes from the Cullinan Diamond, which is the largest rough-cut diamond ever found and was presented to King Edward VII on his 66th birthday.

“We were inspired by the epic processes, over many millennia, which went into the creation of the Cullinan Diamond. The name embodies the many facets of our new motor car’s promise,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “It speaks of endurance and absolute solidity in the face of the greatest pressures; it tells of rarity and preciousness and it alludes to the pioneering, adventurous spirit of The Hon. Charles Rolls and the engineering innovation of Sir Henry Royce; and, of course, it speaks of absolute luxury, wherever you venture in the world.”

The Cullinan shares a platform with the all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom and will likely receive power from the same 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 as the sedan. Rolls-Royce refers to the Cullinan not as an SUV, but as a “high-sided motorcar” and says it will “redefine luxury travel by making it Effortless, Everywhere.”

Check back for more info following the Cullinan’s upcoming debut in Switzerland.

Courtesy Luxury4Play