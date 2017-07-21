Rolls-Royce Gives us a Glimpse of the New Phantom

Rolls-Royce has teased the all-new 2018 Phantom ahead of the luxurious four-door’s debut on July 27th

While this teaser is a bit underwhelming in light of yesterday’s leaked images of the new Phantom, it still gives us a detailed look at the vehicle’s new headlamps and the iconic ‘Spirit of Ecstacy’ hood ornament. It appears the Phantom teased is also painted in an interesting shade of purple – a potential sign that the debut car will also be finished in this color.

The new Phantom is expected to introduce an all-new, lightweight aluminum platform for Rolls-Royce that will also underpin the upcoming Cullinan SUV. This should ensure the new Phantom is both more efficient and more agile than the outgoing model, which was discontinued in 2016. Rolls-Royce’s sedans are typically rear-wheel drive, but it doesn’t seem out of the question that all-wheel drive will be offered on the Phantom this time around.

Yesterday’s leaked images also revealed portions of the Phantom’s interior. Anyone familiar with the old Phantom’s cabin will notice that not much has changed, with a wood-adorned dash, three-spoke steering wheel, analog-style instruments and a high-end looking analog clock all present. Unlike the recently launched Audi A8 and other new luxury sedans, the Phantom probably won’t be offered with self-driving technology. There’s one very good and fairly obvious reason for this: Phantom owners have hired drivers.

The 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom will make its debut alongside seven notable Phantoms from Rolls-Royce’s past, including John Lennon’s famous psychedelic Phantom and Queen Elizabeth’s Phantom State Limousine, among others. The exhibition will be held at Bonhams’ headquarters in Mayfair, London and will be open to the public from July 29th through to August 2nd.

Courtesy Luxury4Play