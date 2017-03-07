Rosewood Baha Mar hotel to open Spring 2018

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has officially recommitted to the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas, and plans to open a luxury hotel there in spring 2018.

Rosewood backed out of the project in 2015 amid the resort’s legal issues and delays. Since then, Rosewood’s parent, Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Enterprises has acquired Baha Mar. It bought the unfinished project late last year.

The hotel will have 185 guestrooms and five beachfront villas with private pools. All guestrooms will have private balconies with outdoor living areas. Rosewood said the hotel will feature “elegant British colonial architecture and interior styling.”

The Rosewood Baha Mar will have four restaurants. Commonwealth will be a farm-to-table restaurant with the private Rum Room for island-style dinners. The Pool Grille will serve fresh seafood, grilled dishes and cocktails al fresco. At the nautical-themed Bar Riva, guests will enjoy craft cocktails and small plates. The Library Lounge will offer Bahamian-style afternoon tea and tea cocktails.

Facilities will include the Sense Spa, a salon, a barber shop, a fitness center, two swimming pools and luxury cabanas. Guests will have direct and private beach access.

Baha Mar is slated to open its first phase on April 21, when the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is due to open its first 200 rooms.

Baha Mar officials said last month that a 300-room SLS hotel would open in phases starting in September, but a SLS representative on Wednesday said the hotel wouldn’t open until November. Also, Baha Mar said last month that the Rosewood hotel would open in December, but the opening won’t be until spring 2018, according to Rosewood.

Baha Mar’s fourth hotel, the 694-room Melia Nassau Beach, has been open for three years and operates as an all-inclusive.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com