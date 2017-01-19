Rosewood unveils new global wellness concept

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts revealed Asaya, an innovative, integrative wellness concept firmly rooted in the belief in both self-acceptance and self-discovery; The Asaya experience fuses alternative therapies, lifestyle and nutrition coaching, educational wellness programming, fitness activities, specialized healing treatments, a dedication to pure, authentic ingredients, and thoughtful design.

Guests will discover their own true course to personal wellness while acquiring knowledge from visiting experts, local practitioners and Asaya professionals whose teachings will enable them to continue their commitment to wellness outside the Asaya environment.

“Consciously and unconsciously, wellness is becoming more significant in our day-to-day lives, in the ways we work, eat, sleep and socialize,” says Niamh O’Connell, group vice president – guest experience and wellness. “Recognizing the gaps that exist in the luxury hotel spa arena, we created a concept that will help establish a foundation of well-being, offering fluid and flexible solutions to individual needs and evolve with the guest along their lifelong wellness journey.”

Upon arrival at Asaya’s signature “Wellness Ateliers” the guest’s bespoke experience will begin by collaborating with lifestyle coaches, nutritionists and therapists to design tailored experiences to fulfill specific goals.

Offering an opportunity to socialize through wellness, an uncommon feature of Asaya will be its private Signature Suites or Villas which will cater exclusively to small groups of friends with dedicated treatment areas, hydrotherapy zones, and indoor and outdoor social spaces.

In addition to individual treatments, visitors who wish to extend the Asaya experience may choose to stay in an overnight Asaya Suite with separate sleeping, living and therapy areas.

A seamless flow throughout Asaya will include specially designed spaces for relaxation and reflection and private changing areas akin to the indulgent experience of personal dressing rooms.

In keeping with Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® guiding concept, locally inspired, culturally authentic treatments at each Asaya will incorporate traditional formulas, resurrected techniques and home remedies gleaned from the know-how of the past. Recipes will include indigenous botanicals and raw ingredients often freshly picked from on-property gardens.

Two carefully chosen skincare houses will complement Asaya’s wellness philosophy: Maison Cauliéres and EviDenS de Beauté. Maison Cauliéres has for three centuries produced harvests of seeds and flowers in France’s Loire’s Valley, which today are transformed into nourishing and protective oils. EviDenS combines the sophistication of a French beauty brand with high-performance Japanese expertise. Its results-focused Triple Collagen formula is focused on anti-aging, activating and boosting collagen formation to restore skin strength and elasticity.

The Asaya experience will include a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor fitness endeavors, from yoga and tai chi to high impact activities such as spinning, boxing and bootcamp. Complemented by a partnership with Technogym, the fitness centers at Asaya will be both functional and social — gathering places to enliven the mind as well as exercise the body.

A resort version of Asaya will debut at Rosewood Phuket, slated to open in April 2017. Other city and resort Asayas will be introduced at Rosewood properties around the globe in the following months, including the first city Asaya, at Rosewood Hong Kong, scheduled for a 2018 opening

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com