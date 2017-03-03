Rossano Ferretti takes ‘The Method’ to Monaco with new Hairspa opening May 2017

01 March 2017: Super-stylist Rossano Ferretti, creator of the revolutionary hair-cutting technique, ‘Il Metodo’ (The Method), brings his famous hairspa concept to the French Riviera, launching at the iconic Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo in May 2017.

Rossano Ferretti Hairspa in Monaco, will add to the celebrity stylist’s global map of 20 hairspas located in some of the world’s most exclusive locations from, London, New York, Milan, Paris to Beijing, Shanghai, Dubai and Abu Dhabi via Ferretti’s birthplace and flagship salon of Parma in northern Italy. Selecting the palatial landmark of Monaco’s Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo the new hairspa will offer Ferretti’s quintessential salon experience to the principality’s glitterati and international jet-set.

An exclusive team of Ferretti stylists, trained in ‘Il Metodo’, has been hand selected and curated to launch the prestigious new destination, ready to perform the brand’s renowned hair wizardry both in-salon, and in true Monaco style, a private appointment yacht and red carpet service. Treatments at Rossano Ferretti Hairspa will include ‘The Method’ cut, bespoke colour and balayage, Ferretti’s innovative hair nourishing treatments and masks, and a manicure service for the finishing touches.

Set directly on Place du Casino de Monte-Carlo, with a grand sea-view entrance, Rossano Ferretti Hairspa will introduce a contemporary oasis, combining Ferretti’s famously lux design, with the intimacy of a decadent private residence. Interiors will echo the rich history of Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, celebrating 150 years of golden glamour fused with the artist’s familiar style references of dark wood floors, flamboyant chandeliers and slick black polished accents.

A luxurious haven will beautifully host clients with emphasis on privacy, featuring a secluded consultation area and colour table, a library, café zone and private treatment rooms for the ultimate in discretion. Master of The Method, Rossano Ferretti will also be available by appointment at the new salon, bookable in advance every two months and subject to availability.

‘The Method’, which revolutionised the understanding of hair’s style, is considered one of the most respected innovations in haircutting within the past 40 years. The unique concept, which focuses on the natural fall of hair, a way of cutting vertically that follows the hair’s natural movement, is today hailed by an enviable list of celebrities and royalty. The Duchess of Cambridge, Jennifer Lawrence, Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning are among those who have visited salons globally.

In an era saturated by new trends and complex beauty techniques, Ferretti masterfully strips beauty and hair dressing to its most natural elements, emphasising beauty in a natural way, creating a connection between personality, body and hair, deeply renewing the image of beauty.

Each client at Rossano Ferretti’s new hairspa will experience the artist’s masterfully tailored approach, which transcends fast-moving trends and allows every stylist to enhance individual beauty, customising the haircut according to hair type and the characteristics of the individual. In addition, the new salon will introduce the region to Rossano Ferretti’s luxury hair care collection, created using the science and applications of skin care and inspired by the stylist’s haute couture style service. The full range will be available to buy at the salon from May 2017.

Ferretti comments: “Our locations are carefully chosen to ensure clients receive a five-star experience from the very moment they enter. We strive to position our salons in buildings that are beautiful, have strong historical ties, and perpetuate our appreciation for art, architecture, design, fashion, and the culinary arts, as well as for the overall notion of refinement that we value within our brand. We’ve waited a long time to find the perfect location in Monaco and in the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo, the epitome of Riviera glamour, we’ve found an exceptional match.”

With Ferretti’s dedication to excellence, location and five-star facilities are key. The new hair spa will launch while the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo unveils the first phase of its grand renovations seeing opulent enhancements to the property and to be fully completed by 2018. Rossano Ferretti, will add to the Riviera grand dame’s exceptional experiences including its three Michelin star restaurant Louis XV-Alain Ducasse, Opéra Garnier, the Casino de Monte-Carlo, and Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo.

For more information visit www.rossanoferretti.com

Courtesy Style Lab