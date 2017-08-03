Savvy Solutions That’ll Enhance Your Life

As one who is exposed to new product innovations as a regular course of business, I’ve seen my fair share cool gear and smart solutions that’ll make the rigors of daily life, well, that much less rigorous. From leading-edge technology to killer fashion and décor to helpful health and wellness resources to things that make life tastier and just more fun, here’s an awesome assortment of things I’m absolutely loving right now.

Fusion Guitars (www.fusionguitars.com)

Launching to the public in August 2017, the Fusion Guitar is the world’s first iPhone/iPod-integrated, portable, wireless electric guitar with built-in amp, battery and speakers. Created by Fusion’s founder, Dave Auld, and refined for more than 20 years, more than 1,000 Fusion Guitars were reportedly pre-sold in a record-breaking crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The features are copious: A full scale maple neck with the option of premium rosewood or maple fingerboard; HD quality speakers; Patented floating speaker box–a unique design that allows the speaker to essentially “float” in the guitar body on rubber mounts (this design reduces the amount of vibration contact between guitar and speaker and maintains a high degree of speaker clarity; Third monitor speaker, which acts as a tweeter for higher frequency ranges and is aimed upward; Powerful built-in amp (U.S. designed ultra-efficient 20 Watt Class-D amplifier module with low noise (-90dB) and low distortion (THD+N = 0.1%); Rechargeable battery with 8-hour battery life; Dual Humbucker pickups—Hot-rail Bridge Humbucker with parallel + sequential options via push/pull switch alongside a traditional neck humbucker pickup; Portable Size — Dimensions: 33 x 11.4 x 3.2 inches. With integrated amp, speakers, battery and iPhone dock, the Fusion is redefining what an electric guitar is, and what it can do. Combining the Fusion with guitar apps unleashes unlimited possibilities for learning, playing, creating and sharing music.

V-MODA Remix – Premium Bluetooth Speaker (www.V-Moda.com)

Nothing beats a picnic or beach outing, or a killer backyard soiree, like your favorite tunes playing in the background. Now that’s super easy with the Remix Premium Bluetooth Speaker from V-MODA—the company’s first Bluetooth portable speaker boasting a built-in amplifier and hi-fi sound quality. As the world’s first 3D-printed custom speaker, all six sides of REMIX can be personalized (patent-pending). Using V-MODA’s renowned jewelry-grade 3D-printing expertise, owners can add new sides, change the front grill or even replace the main “C-shell” housing for the ultimate in bespoke appearance. Built on the foundation of V-MODA’s multi-award-winning audio technology, Remix projects precise and vibrant sound at all listening levels. Available in two finishes–minimal CNC aluminum and luxurious vegan leather–this premium speaker exemplifies the work of V-MODA’s Milano-based design studio. It’s classically styled, beautifully proportioned and completely customizable on all six sides to reflect the personality of its owner. Led by Chief Visionary Officer and professional musician Val Kolton, V-MODA blends analog renaissance age inspiration, Italian design and precise Japanese engineering. V-MODA products have reportedly won 40-plus editors’ choice awards and have become essential gear for the world’s top professional DJs.

Cotton Junkies Apparel (www.CottonJunkies.com)

Whether hanging with family and friends or knocking around town, a great way to keep cool and comfortable, while still being fashionable, is with Cotton Junkies. This company’s super comfy tees are great year-round! They offer a nice range of tees and tank tops for both him and her in the softest of cotton–and the standout designs are super cool. Centered around an ethos of natural style, sex appeal and comfort, this brand new label combines cotton, the most comfortable of materials, with modern designs in eye-catching colors from charcoal greys and electric blues, to volcano reds and sage greens. From V-necks to crew necks, their secret is in the way the cotton is treated. All of their merchandise is handpicked, and uses a blend of organic cottons with other natural materials that are U.S. made and pre-washed for a true-to-you fit and style. This means they don’t shrink in the wash! What’s more the brand has a unisex feel, so a lot of the tees for him can be worn by her!

Grayton Automatic Watches ‘Radiance’ Collection (www.Grayton-Watches.com)

The ‘Radiance’ Collection from Grayton Automatic Watches feature a classy design and advanced quality reflecting the company’s exceptional experience of crafting automatic watches. Like the prayer flags that sway eternally in the breeze, the colors of the Radiance collection watch dials are said to be inspired by the unique color palette of Shangri-La: green alpine pastures, white-silver mountain snows or brown wooden Tibetan chalets in the old city itself. The elegance of the Radiance collection makes it the perfect combination between traditional and modern. Grayton choose top-quality materials for watch cases, straps and bracelets, and integrates a Japanese movement by Seiko—a respected standard in the watch industry and a token of quality. One of its finest features is its transparent backside design that allows you to see the detailed mechanical movements operating within the watch. Its super luminous colored hands will also tell you the time no matter how dark it is. Whether for style, quality or utility, This and other Grayton Automatic Watch designs can be handed down from one generation to another as valued family treasures.

Grafo Maps (www.GrafoMap.com)

Here’s something great-looking and fashionable for your walls! Remind yourself of the place you grew up, went to college, your honeymoon location, or that unforgettable vacation spot with a beautifully designed custom map poster from Grafo Maps. These posters are an artful decor piece designed by you. The company’s easy-to-use online poster editing tool lets you design anyplace you love—you can even search by address. Once you have found the perfect spot you want to map, simply choose a color scheme that will add even more personality to your piece. Within days you will receive your unique one of a kind poster printed on acid-free 180g matte paper made to not only to look great, but also last a lifetime. You can order it framed or unframed. Place it in a special location as a reminder of that place you love or a special event. It’s sure to spark conversations with family and friends.

tech21’s Impact Clear Urban Edition Case (www.Tech21.com)

Clear protection meets urban design with the Impact Clear Urban Edition Case from tech21. Inspired by minimalistic streetwear, The Urban Edition offers a unique geometric pattern with sleek and clean lines, fit for the fashion-conscious smartphone user looking to coordinate their case with their outfit in a subtle manner. tech21 products feature a highly advanced impact protection material called FlexShock, which is an ultra-thin and lightweight material that absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 6.6 feet. With enhanced UV yellowing resistance and a durable, scratch resistant finish, your phone, and your case, will look better for a longer period of time. It’s available in two different styles and two colors (Brushed Black or Clear White) for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Combining urban design with clear materials and advanced drop protection, the Urban Edition can keep your phone as beautiful as the day you took it out of the box.

Kardia Mobile (www.AliveCor.com)

Here’s a way to stay heart healthy all year through: the Kardia Mobile personal EKG. Sadly, more people die from heart disease and stroke each year than any other disease- but did you know that 80% of strokes are preventable? Kardia Mobile is a consumer EKG monitoring device that allows you to quickly access, track and analyze your heart health. Taking a clinical-grade heart rhythm reading in just 30 seconds, results are delivered right to your smartphone! Now you can know anytime, anywhere if your heart rhythm is normal, or if atrial fibrillation is detected—helpful data that can reduce your risk of stroke. Smaller than a credit card, it provides a way for people to easily take their health into their own hands. Kardia Mobile gives you peace of mind right from your pocket.

International Hyperhidrosis Society ‘Fan Faves’ Products (www.SweatHelp.org)

There’s nothing less luxurious than excessive sweating, a serious medical condition called hyperhidrosis that affects approximately 5% of the population. This means that nearly 367 million people worldwide struggle with extreme, uncontrollable sweating—be it on their hands, feet, face, underarms, torso, lower extremities, or any combination of these—which greatly impacts their quality of life. From stress and embarrassment to depression and isolation, hyperhidrosis takes its toll; but there’s help! Since 2003, The International Hyperhidrosis Society has been providing information, resources, expert perspective, and support to those struggling with this condition. It’s is the only global non-profit organization dedicated entirely to improving the lives of those affected by hyperhidrosis while also supporting healthcare providers and researchers to improve hyperhidrosis treatments and understanding. From the International Hyperhidrosis Society’s website, SweatHelp.org, you’ll find up-to-date information on treatment options, U.S. insurance codes, clinical trials, a physician finder, an award-winning, useful blog, and much more. IHhS also maintains a useful product guide called “Fan Faves” where you can discover ingenious, cutting-edge products to help handle even the sweatiest situations.

Giusto Sapore Italian Fine Foods (www.GiustoSapore.com)

For entertaining or just a foodie fix for yourself, bring a taste of Italy to your next get together with authentic Italian foods from Giusto Sapore. Specializing in imported Italian fine foods, this brand started with just 12 products and now offers more than 2,000 items, including vinegars, heart-healthy olive oil, cookies and biscuits, canned goods, cheese and pasta. Giusto Sapore (pronounced joos-stǒ sa-ṕo-ṝe), which is Italian for “Just the Right Flavor,” is a family business dedicated to bringing you imported fine foods from Italy and the Mediterranean, all made with the finest ingredients and time-tested recipes focused on quality and flavor. Products from this line are a delicious way to add a true taste of Italy to any meal.

WeCool Kits for Kids (www.BuyBobbleBitz.com)

For some crafty fun for kids I love the Compound Kings Makin’ Station from WeCool! This activity set lets kids make their own slimy mixture in just two quick-and-easy steps – and get it perfect every time. There’s no mess or long list of ingredients that need precise measuring. All they have to do is add water to the special powder mix in the activity center and the stretchy compound is ready within minutes! It yields more than one pound. Compound Kings offers a range of slimy mixes from single packs to activity sets, including glittery, fluffy, and crunchy slimes in addition to make-your-own varieties. Also awesome is WeCool’s Bobble Bitz Creation Station, an activity set featuring an irresistibly squishy, squeezy and crunchy medium that doubles as a molding compound. It’s a textured product kids have called “oddly satisfying” – like playing with bubble wrap. The set includes molds, tools and accessories so kids can make their own unique designs that air-harden overnight for cool 3D creations they can wear, share and display.

Peppa Pig Jumbo Mega Mat (www.babiesrus.com)

Speaking of fun kids’ activities, kids ages three and up will also love the Peppa Pig Jumbo Mega Mat from TCG. Kids can laugh and snort with Peppa Pig and her little brother George as they ride around the neighborhood. Measuring 5 feet by 3-1/2 feet and complete with two character vehicles, this full color playmat lets users have a picnic in the park, make sandcastles on the beach and join Peppa’s friends in the bouncy castle. It’s great for both indoor and outdoor play. It’s non-toxic, durable, easily wipes clean and rolls up for easy storage. Other popular licenses available include the PAW Patrol playmat, which features two PAW Patrol character vehicles allowing kids to join Ryder’s pack of pups as they ride around Adventure Bay. They can stand guard at the Lookout, go on high-stakes rescue missions, have fun at the beach or a relaxing day at the spa with a “paw-dicure”. It’s all just so cute and engaging!

~~~

As the Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List,” Merilee Kern is an internationally-regarded consumer product trends expert and hospitality industry voice of authority–a travel, dining, leisure and lifestyle expert who spotlights noteworthy marketplace innovations, change makers, movers and shakers. She identifies and reports on exemplary travel destinations and experiences, extraordinary events and newsworthy products and services across all categories. Reach her online at www.TheLuxeList.com, on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/LuxeListEditor, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TheLuxeList and on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReviews.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or sponsored at no cost to accommodate this review, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***