Scandinavian Home Decor – Where Elegance Meets Minimalism

A true Vogue of the world of interior design, the Scandinavian style has set the bar higher on minimalist elegance. Gone are the days of old-school minimalism. Even though the Scandi way has been around since the 1950s, it’s making a big comeback, and we are here to give you an idea of what this style of minimalism is, and what it tries to achieve. Introduce a breath of the northern wild into your home with a surprisingly stoic interior that could change your entire philosophy through color, shape and functionality.

The ease of colors

Minimalism requires all elements to work in unison to create a harmonious atmosphere of absolute tranquility only order can bring. And the secret to pointing out that order seen in straight lines and simplified décor is the color. Mainly, the color of the interior walls and floors. The Scandi style is reflected in whites, grays, beige and very rarely, soft pastels. With furniture and details in contrasting colors, even the simplest decorations will come to light and draw the eyes towards them. Other color options for accentuation would be blue, shades of brown, and possibly green – anything that reflects the Scandinavian relationship with nature.

True minimalism

Minimalist interior design has been worked to death. But when talking about this type of minimalism, we must appreciate the fact that here, it’s been taken to a whole new level. There is no room for crowdedness, and as unlikely as it sounds, you are bound to make mistakes unless you are willing to sacrifice some personally favorite decorative items for style and elegance. The Scandinavian interior demands a kind of detachment from the room’s décor, so you are unlikely to see one’s favored items on a shelf if they don’t match the whole interior stylistically. This kind of strict Zen philosophy is what makes a room truly stand out. Clean-cut shelves with just an item or two on them, and you’re good to go.

Tech-free

It might come across as unusual, but one detail advised by Scandinavian designers, is to create a technology-free zone. Most commonly in the bedroom, aside from the lighting, there are no other electronic distractions. By removing blue-tinted screens that are hard on the eyes, and instead treating our eyes with milky whites, soft browns and warm grays, we are bound to achieve better rest and focus.

Displays

Accordingly, what you put on displays matters greatly. You need to consider several things before starting to stack items on your shelves:

It’s form and shape shouldn’t stand out too much from other items, so as not to be the sole focus of a display; it needs to be a part of a whole

The display itself should not be too crowded or bulky. Keep in mind: clean, cut, contrasting lines that guide the eye along the room

The devil is in the details, and so is your overall interior design. All parts belong to a whole, and this means items on shelves as well. For example: the colors of the book covers, modern or antique memorabilia, and so on.

Artwork

The artwork is as minimalist as the rest of the interior. Simple geometric frames, their colors in accordance with the color of the walls. The artwork itself should not be flashy, in bright colors, but neither completely bright and barely noticeable. Soft pastels are a good choice. Keep in mind to align the frames or cluster them subtly. The goal is to achieve a kind of dynamic, without having the observer’s eye get stuck on unnecessary details and ruin the flow.

The art of form

While on the subject of the eye movement, another thing to pay attention to is how the glance goes along the whole room. The Scandinavian idea is that elegance in minimalism is achieved through strict and rigid lines in your furniture, while the details add just enough dynamic flow so as not to make the interior dull. Avoid overcrowding certain areas of the room, and balance out the positioning of the furniture, and not just in your living room. With the Scandi style in mind, when you buy sofas and homewares for the perfect minimalist feel, think in strong, simple dimensions, and monochromatic colors. Avoid round, plump furniture that takes up a lot of space.

It’s not all black and white

Unlike most other minimalist styles, Scandinavian décor is far from cold and calculated. It allows for the introduction of potted plants, blue, brown, or green sheets or pillows, and wooden furniture. The Scandinavians nurture their connection with nature, and it is precisely that which separates them from the other minimalists. It’s what sets them apart from the others, and gives them the crowned recognition in the world of interior design. The disciplined, but naturalist approach to living.

