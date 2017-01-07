Seabourn Receives 22 Top Travel Awards In 2016

Readers’ Polls, Critics and Travel Professionals Recognize Cruise Line for Top Rankings
SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — As the 2016 travel awards season comes to a close, Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line, wrapped up the year with a total of 22 industry awards, several of which were readers’ choice nominations.
Most recently, the well-respected travel trade publication Travel Weekly named Seabourn “Best Cruise Ship – Under 1,000 Berths” in its annual readers’ choice awards.
“Our number one goal is to deliver an ultra-luxury travel experience that is second to none and it’s always humbling to know that our efforts are recognized by our guests and throughout the travel industry,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “These awards are a recognition of our commitment to deliver exceptional Seabourn moments that delight our guests and create the world’s finest travel experiences.”
Over the years Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Total Seabourn accolades for 2016 include:
Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
- Best Small Ship Cruise Line
Condé Nast Traveller Reader Travel Awards – UK
- Favourite Cruise Line – Small Ships
Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards
- Best Cruise Ship – Under 1,000 Berths
Cruise Awards (International)
- Best Boutique Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick
- Best Luxury Cruise Line
Magellan Awards (Travel Weekly)
Gold Magellan Awards
- Cruise Lines – Small Cruise Ship
- Cruise Ship – Spa Design
- Cruise Lines – Blog for Seabourn Blog
- Cruise Lines – Shore excursion
- Cruise Lines – Itineraries
- Cruise Lines – Direct Marketing
Silver Magellan Awards
- Cruise Lines – Luxury Ship for Seabourn Quest
- Cruise Lines – Loyalty Program
- Cruise Lines – Entertainment
Luxury Travel Advisor
- Best Cruise Line – Luxury Small Ships
Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards
- Best Small Ship – Seabourn Sojourn
- Best Service
SHAPE Healthy Travel Awards
- Best Cruise to Refresh and Rejuvenate
Town & Country Travel Cruise Awards
- Best For Design, Classic Luxury
- Best For Active Travelers, Classic Luxury
- Best for Food, Classic Luxury
- Best for On-Shore Activities, Classic Luxury
Seabourn is set to christen its newest ship, Seabourn Encore, at a ceremony on January 7, 2017 in Singapore. The line will also take delivery of Seabourn Ovation in spring 2018. With the addition of these newest ships, Seabourn will offer the youngest and most modern ultra-luxury fleet in the industry. The ships will expand and build on the line’s award-winning and highly acclaimed Odyssey-class ships, which revolutionized ultra-luxury cruising with enhanced accommodations and innovative amenities when they were introduced between 2009 and 2011.
Courtesy PRNewswire
