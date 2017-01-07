Seabourn Receives 22 Top Travel Awards In 2016

Readers’ Polls, Critics and Travel Professionals Recognize Cruise Line for Top Rankings

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — As the 2016 travel awards season comes to a close, Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury cruise line, wrapped up the year with a total of 22 industry awards, several of which were readers’ choice nominations.

Most recently, the well-respected travel trade publication Travel Weekly named Seabourn “Best Cruise Ship – Under 1,000 Berths” in its annual readers’ choice awards.

“Our number one goal is to deliver an ultra-luxury travel experience that is second to none and it’s always humbling to know that our efforts are recognized by our guests and throughout the travel industry,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “These awards are a recognition of our commitment to deliver exceptional Seabourn moments that delight our guests and create the world’s finest travel experiences.”

Over the years Seabourn has consistently been rated as a top choice in the luxury travel segment. Total Seabourn accolades for 2016 include:

Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Best Small Ship Cruise Line

Condé Nast Traveller Reader Travel Awards – UK

Favourite Cruise Line – Small Ships

Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards

Best Cruise Ship – Under 1,000 Berths

Cruise Awards (International)

Best Boutique Cruise Line

Cruise Critic Editors’ Pick

Best Luxury Cruise Line

Magellan Awards (Travel Weekly)

Gold Magellan Awards

Cruise Lines – Small Cruise Ship

Cruise Ship – Spa Design

Cruise Lines – Blog for Seabourn Blog

Cruise Lines – Shore excursion

Cruise Lines – Itineraries

Cruise Lines – Direct Marketing

Silver Magellan Awards

Cruise Lines – Luxury Ship for Seabourn Quest

Cruise Lines – Loyalty Program

Cruise Lines – Entertainment

Luxury Travel Advisor

Best Cruise Line – Luxury Small Ships

Porthole Cruise Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards

Best Small Ship – Seabourn Sojourn

Best Service

SHAPE Healthy Travel Awards

Best Cruise to Refresh and Rejuvenate

Town & Country Travel Cruise Awards

Best For Design, Classic Luxury

Best For Active Travelers, Classic Luxury

Best for Food, Classic Luxury

Best for On-Shore Activities, Classic Luxury

Seabourn is set to christen its newest ship, Seabourn Encore, at a ceremony on January 7, 2017 in Singapore. The line will also take delivery of Seabourn Ovation in spring 2018. With the addition of these newest ships, Seabourn will offer the youngest and most modern ultra-luxury fleet in the industry. The ships will expand and build on the line’s award-winning and highly acclaimed Odyssey-class ships, which revolutionized ultra-luxury cruising with enhanced accommodations and innovative amenities when they were introduced between 2009 and 2011.

Courtesy PRNewswire