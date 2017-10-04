Second Ferrari showroom opens in Kuala Lumpur at Platinum Park

Naza Italia has opened its second Ferrari showroom in Kuala Lumpur. The new outlet, located at Platinum Park in Kuala Lumpur, was officially launched in September. Occupying the ground floor area of Tower 1, Platinum Park, the 289 square-metre showroom has a car display area able to accommodate three vehicles. In addition to a luxurious customer lounge, the facility – which was developed at a cost of RM2.8 million – also has a configuration and customisation room.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com