Second-Hand Luxury Retailer The RealReal Pops Up In Las Vegas

The market for gently-used second-hand luxury fashion, or what is more accurately called “authenticated luxury consignment,” is estimated at $18b, with ecommerce resale reportedly the fastest growing segment in the fashion resale market, at 35% as compared with 4% overall.

Now The RealReal, one of the leaders in pre-owned luxury online founded by Julie Wainwright in 2011, is making the quantum leap from the online to the physical brick-and-mortar world. It started with a permanent store at 80 Wooster Street in NYC following a successful pop-up shop trial, then onto a pop-up shop in San Francisco Union Square and most recently in a pop-up shop at the Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas.

Wainwright, who was named to Forbes 40 Women to Watch Over 40 list in 2017, explained to The Business of Fashion the strategy behind the company’s move from the virtual to real store, saying, “The store for us is a great branding opportunity.” If it is a branding play, what better place for The RealReal to bring its real luxury-for-less proposition to than Las Vegas, a hub of luxury retail?

Up and down The Strip, luxury brands use their store fronts as billboards to advertise their brand, as much if not more than to sell. Louis Vuitton has 9 Las Vegas boutiques, Dior 6, Chanel 4, Gucci and Hermes 3. Add to that The RealReal store where shoppers can get their hands on products from each of those brands and many more at a substantial savings. It’s real luxury at an unreal price, perfectly in tune with what consumers want today.

Place to sell, place to buy

For Wainwright’s business, its physical stores are more than just a place to sell, though it does that superbly as the average order size is two-times larger than online, but also as a way to ensure a steady stream of new products come in through consignments. “It is a marketing tactic and sales tactic and product acquisition tactic,” Wainwright explains when we sat down to discuss the pop-up strategy. “We find we get lots of high-quality consignments when we do pop-ups.”

Having already attracted early-adopters that feel comfortable buying and selling goods online, The RealReal’s physical locations expose the concept to new customers that haven’t yet connected online. “We get quite a few people who aren’t comfortable shopping online for more high-value items. It’s a good way to introduce The RealReal to the next tier of people. So far half of the people who walk into one of our locations have never heard of us before and half the people have never consigned before. They are more comfortable doing business in a physical location,” she says.

Getting good quality consignments is critical to The RealReal’s business model, the more exclusive the better, so building trusting relationships with people who “got the goods” is essential. To make it easy to consign, The RealReal offers free home pickup in 21 cities or people can bring items into the stores where a private consultation room is available to meet with in-house experts for evaluation. Once items are accepted, they are shipped to one of its warehouses where the item is inspected, authenticated, descriptive copy written and picture taken after which it is posted online. From there it might be shipped to one of the stores, but it is always available for online pick-and-click orders.

“We are a true omni-channel business which is only possible thanks to our amazing technology platform,” Wainwright explains. The company is still working to figure out which consignments should be used to merchandise each of the stores, as they are finding the taste for particular items is not necessarily the same as what is sold online.

But even if an item isn’t in one location, it is always accessible to shoppers from the sales person’s ipad where it can be ordered and shipped directly to his or her home or delivered to the store for examination and ultimate sale. “The stores supplement the online experience because it is a fun place to shop. But everything in the store is available online and vice versa,” she notes.

While The RealReal has only operated 10 days in its Las Vegas location, it shows early signs of success and it is under discussion with the landlord to extend its stay beyond its original mid-April pop-out date. “Las Vegas was a gamble for us, no pun intended,” Wainwright jokes. “It is not our biggest market. But it is a crossroads where lots of people visit. Many of our customers so far don’t live there but are there for conventions and vacations,” she adds.

The RealReal bolsters the first-sale luxury market

Being located among such a concentration of luxury-goods branded boutiques turns out to be a good strategy for The RealReal, since the delineation of first-hand vs. second-hand luxury goods is not as clear as one might think. “We find people are buying both new and previously owned,” Wainwright explains. “Americans are value shoppers more than anything. So we find they buy from our site and buy new and then consign things they may have kept for a couple of months. Then they use the money from consignments to buy new or buy from us again.”

The money people get back from consignments can add up, from 50% of the original value for items under $200 to 70% for things $10,000 and over. And consigners get an extra 5% in their paycheck if they take it the form of a site credit.

The RealReal, being a vibrant resale market for luxury goods, actually props up the first-sale luxury goods market. Resale and first-sale businesses work synergistically as shoppers get an added measure of confidence to make new luxury purchases thanks to the ability to recover some of their upfront expenditures through resale. “Whenever we survey our consigners or buyers, they say they check out our site before they buy new. It helps them if they are going to spend a lot of money to know that the value is good. Even if they have never consigned, they want to know they can,” she continues. “People can’t underestimate how smart shoppers are.”

As for the future, Wainwright says they have another pop-up shop location in view for the fall. Given that The RealReal needs a solid luxury infrastructure to maintain and grow its business, one filled with both buyers and sellers, I can guess where the next one will be located. Can you?

