Self-Driving Vehicles Have a Powerful New Ally: The US Government

Americans lose $160 billion worth of time and gas while being stuck in traffic each and every year. All of this is going to change, however, with the introduction of driverless cars.

Not only will they save on money and time, but proponents of the driverless cars claim that they will also reduce the number of accidents while allowing for a productive and leisurely commute. In this article, we’re going to take a look at these ideas and in the process learn more about the driverless car revolution that’s about to hit the world.

Federal government going to bat for driverless cars.

Federal regulators for auto safety have made it clear with brand new guidelines that there will be safety regulations enhancements in place for these driverless cars, and the deployment and manufacture of them is welcome.

A number of statements surfaced that predicted a safer system wherein driverless cars cut down on the loss of time, money, and lives.

Despite all of these strong statements, regulators will still have to look at this with reports of semi-autonomous, driverless cars getting in accidents. This fact has been a thorn in the side of the boom with automated cars.

There’s a fine line between letting the public know tough regulations will be put into place while also guaranteeing the car makers that they won’t be over-regulated either.

The guidelines.

The guidelines also happen to include a 15-point safety assessment for cars that’s going to be left completely open-ended.

So far the ethics of automated cars, how a vehicle envisions the road, privacy, crashworthiness, and vehicle cyber security have all been considered.

Wherever there’s a computer, there exists the possibility of hacking that computer. If this is done remotely and could affect a high number of vehicles, the consequences could be both dire and immediate.

These automakers need to develop a strong level of security for their driverless cars. This will be kept up by strong federal regulations.

The government expects these automakers to present honest and clear information. This isn’t only for them to meet the safety standards but also to meet the public’s standards as well. If faultiness leads to a public fiasco, the people will of course react by dropping and running.

Consequences of implementation.

Just because there are some benefits to driverless cars doesn’t mean that there aren’t drawbacks to these cars also. For instance, a semi-autonomous car might be able to handle driving in one city or suburb but not another.

There are other ways that driverless cars see the road, and there might be a variety of things that are curious concerning self-driving cars. This can include how and why a car decides to brake, what it would do if there’s an unavoidable collision, etc. This could very well affect California insurance costs.

Another consequence would be the loss of millions of jobs that come with driverless cars. Those who might be paid to drive are of course afraid of this update to tomorrow’s transport.

One of the positive aspects of semi-autonomous cars is that updates that are sent over the air could cause recalls to happen instantly instead of how long that it currently takes. Updates and upgrades could really be as simple as sending them out to cars on the road.

There are many positive results to the proliferation of automated cars just as there are some definite drawbacks. For now, the government seems to be embracing this development while also putting in place some regulations in order to keep the industry in check.

These regulations definitely are needed, as we have seen the consequences of automated cars getting into accidents and not seeing the road in the right way. Time will only tell where driverless, semi-autonomous cars end up in the future, but these products are no doubt going to have a massive impact on the culture at large. Keep an eye out for these semi-autonomous cars in the future.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media