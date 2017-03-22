Seven new luxury hotels expected to open in Singapore

On top of Farrer Park MRT Station, Park Hotel Farrer Park is accepting reservations from mid-May onwards. It’s the fifth hotel for the Park Hotel Group in Singapore (two under its Grand Park brand, three under its Park brand), with 300 rooms between floors 9-20. There is a club lounge, outdoor pool and fitness centre, and access to a smartphone for use throughout the city with unlimited local and international calls to eleven countries.

Opening in July, Sofitel Singapore City Centre will be the city’s third hotel for Accor’s luxury brand. Just a short walk down Robertson Road from Sofitel So (there is also a resort on Sentosa Island), Sofitel City Centre will be part of Tanjong Pagar Centre, a ‘vertical city’ with office space, retail, residences and other facilities that tops out at 64 floors. Originally announced as a Clermont hotel – a new luxury brand from GLH Hotels – the Sofitel will have 222 rooms and suites in a smaller tower next door.

While in Bangkok Hyatt hotels is introducing a Park Hyatt, Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place, here it’s working on a property under its Andaz brand. Andaz Singapore will be part of DUO Singapore, a mixed-use complex in the Ophir-Rochor district, a short walk down the street from Raffles Hotel and the JW Marriott South Beach.

There will be 342 rooms by Andre Fu (who also designed The Upper House in Hong Kong), a restaurant with seven ‘shop-house experiences’ and infinity pool on the 25th floor, and a 39th floor rooftop bar. While reservations are not live yet, opening is listed for ‘mid-2017’.

Just after the summer, Starwood’s Luxury Collection (now part of Marriott) will make its entrance with The Duxton Club, set in a series of colonial shophouses in the Tanjong Pagar district. The hotel will come in two parts, and have two designers. The Duxton House, offering 50 rooms in eight three-story buildings, will be by the hand of Anouska Hempel. It will have a restaurant, bar and private cigar room. Another fourteen buildings close by will form The Duxton Terrace, with 138 rooms by Jacques Garcia. Here there will be five restaurants and bars, as well as an outdoor swimming pool and members’ club.