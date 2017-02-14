Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards announces its 5th Annual Gala Ceremony

Following the success of its 4th official Gala Ceremony in 2016, the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards (SSLHLA) today announced its 5th Annual Gala Ceremony to be hosted at the The Ecali Club, Athens.

The Ecali Club is the finest and most elite private members club in Greece. Located in Athens, it is renowned for its exclusivity and ability to cater for the most discerning clients.

The ceremony is set to place on September 23rd 2017 and will play host to the winners of the Signum Virtutis, the seal of excellence, awarded by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards.

Kelly Mavromati, Head of Commercialization & Business Networking, The Ecali Club said: “The Ecali Club is delighted to partner with the 2017 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards and to be the very first establishment in Greece to bring this truly International Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle event to our nation’s capital. We have vast knowledge and experience in hosting high profile events and catering to an exclusive clientele. We are looking forward to welcoming winners from around the world as well as our partners and members on the 23rd of September and providing them with a spectacular evening to remember”

Khalil El-Mouelhy, Chairman, President & Founder of SSLHLA said: “We are excited that our 5th Annual Gala Ceremony will take place at The Ecali Club. The Ecali Club provides us with the perfect setting and level of exclusivity that our winners have become accustomed to. We are also delighted to bring our event to Greece, a country synonymous for its excellent hospitality, for the first time in our history”.

SSLHLA also announced 2 new panel members to join its Luxury Panel, Miriam Seferian, owner of SHENKHA Spa consulting and Manon Han-Busch who also assumes the role of Chief Marketing officer of the organisation.

“I am deeply honoured to join Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards. It is time that the hospitality and lifestyle industry saw an awards program as transparent and as exclusive as the SSLHLA. With its glittering luxury panel members – experts in the luxury hospitality and lifestyle industry – and transparent voting program, the award is the true symbol for excellence. Now in its 5th year, the awards have grown to include 31 luxury panel members and a total of 893 winners in a span of 4 years. This is the only awards program that any winning organisations would want to associate themselves with” commented Han-Busch.

“We welcome Manon as our Chief Marketing Officer and Luxury Panel member. Manon brings years of experience and knowhow in the industry and is a tremendous addition to the organization. Miriam Seferian, an expert in the field of Spa Design also furthers the reach and expertise of the SSLHLA”, continued Khalil El-Mouelhy.

2017 also sees the launch of the inaugural edition of the Signum Virtutis Collection, a publication dedicated to showcase elite luxury hospitality establishments from around the world. With its global distribution the SV Collection provides a unique and exclusive vehicle for winners of the SSLHLA to showcase themselves directly to their key client base.

Self-Nominations for the 2017 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards will open on the 20th of February 2017 and the voting will officially open on Monday the 6th Of March. The Voting closes on June 1st 2017.

Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards would like to thank its Partners, The Ecali Club, The Luxury Choice, Bestof-theworld , Adria Exclusive, Hoteliers Guild as well as its Media Partners: FTN News, Eye of Riyadh, Eye of Dubai, Horizon & Beyond, Highend Traveller, eGlobal Travel Media, Maldives Hotels, Voyagers World, Carmen’s Luxury Travel, I-Marbella, TheTopTier, ELUXE Magazine.

Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards Luxury Panel members include Prince Massimiliano della Torre e Tasso, Princess Bhargavi Kumari Mewar, Nathalie, Princess of Hohenzollern and many more. To view a full list of Panel members please visit www.sevenstaraward.com

Courtesy SSLHLA