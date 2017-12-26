Should Luxury Marketing Be More Entertaining?

Mass-market brands often use entertaining or even extremely funny advertising strategies to market their products. Super Bowl commercials are the best example; they are watched and talked about primarily for their entertainment value and the funniest commercials stand out and go viral in Social Media.

Luxury brands, on the other hand, usually prefer an aura of serious sophistication, especially in print advertising. Only with TV commercials, they sometimes also aim to be somewhat entertaining. Mercedes Benz, for example, has a number of commercials that try to appeal to a wider audience by not being too serious, especially when advertising their entry-level models to a younger audience.

However, if we look at luxury goods marketing in general, one could get the impression that these brands believe that their affluent customers don’t like to laugh and that only seriousness reflects elegance and quality. It shouldn’t surprise then that they invite parody, such as the fake SNL perfume commercial for “Red Flag by Chanel.”

But could funny and entertaining actually work for luxury brands or would it repel their core customer base? We asked Dion Roy of luxury PR firm AMP3 in New York City.

“With the gap between prosumer, entry-level and luxury closing at an accelerating rate, companies that once had a mon

opoly in their market now have to think very seriously about appealing to other niches. Consumers are more educated and numbed by traditional marketing and PR than ever, and that leaves some very lucrative opportunities for smaller more nimble brands to carve out market share and erode previously unapproachable locks on a particular market. Dollar Shave Club did this with just a few very entertaining ads, making those paying for expensive blades seem outdated,” says Roy, Co-Founder at AMP3 Public Relations.

These days you need to charm your potential clientele- and conventional campaigns will no longer even get you conventional results. Brands need to incorporate free thinking, humor, and, technology. We all laughed when Apple introduced animated emojis as the keynote of their new flagship phone- the iPhone X – but they know that their audience in the 35-55 year old segments don’t have a compelling reason to shell out $1300.00 plus tax for an iPhone X, however younger audiences consider this lifestyle more than they do luxury and so are willing to pay an extra $600 for the phone. Apple is betting big that prioritizing the entertainment components of the iPhone X will take over for the long standing Luxury aesthetic that Apple has relied on for a decade.

In today’s market, luxury has really become less about the actual price tag, and more about the experience itself, whether that be an exclusivity factor, a coveted limited edition series, or a rare/unique/quirky moment that consumers can savor and share. The challenge is for brands to learn how to convey that luxury experience through their marketing efforts.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media