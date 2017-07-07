Silly Bentley Thinks it’s a Porsche

The first all-new Bentley Continental GT in 15 years is undergoing final preparations…

Spotted doing its best impression of a Porsche 911 at the Nurburgring, this Conti mule is sporting Bentley’s new W12 engine which debuted in the Bentayga–but good luck hearing it over the tortured tires screaming for mercy.

The new Continental GT will share the VW Group’s MSB platform with the second-generation Panamera which is expected to help the big GT dip below the 5,000-pound mark.

Look for Bentley’s latest to debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show this coming September.

Courtesy Luxury4Play