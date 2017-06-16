Silversea partners with The Peninsula Hotels for grand Asia Pacific voyage

Silversea Cruises has partnered with The Peninsula Hotels to enhance the programming for Silver Muse’s 73-day Grand Asia Pacific Voyage. Departing Sydney on 2 February 2019, the itinerary is now open to reservations. The two renowned luxury brands will also collaborate on other Asia-focused itineraries.

The Grand Asia Pacific Voyage will set sail from Sydney to Tokyo, visiting 39 destinations in 12 countries.Silver Muse, Silversea’s newest flagship vessel, will trace a path through lands Down Under, revealing unique cultures and breathtaking scenery, from Sydney’s Opera House, to the green-draped fjords of New Zealand’s Milford Sound. The voyage forms part of Silver Muse’s inaugural season to Australia and New Zealand. The adventure then continues to the timeless treasures and futuristic vision of Asia, with a trio of segments encompassing Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China and Japan.

The Peninsula Hotels will enrich the experience for Silversea guests with insider knowledge provided on the Asian destinations by an onboard team of local specialists and chefs. Guests will also enjoy exclusive events in select Asian cities, arranged in collaboration with The Peninsula Hotels. Providing the perfect finishing touch will be a three-night post-cruise stay at The Peninsula Tokyo, where guests will be treated to a Japanese-themed dinner event in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom.

