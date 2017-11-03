Singapore Airlines’ new First Class cabins on A380 are hotel rooms in the sky

Singapore Airlines unveiled new cabins for its Airbus A380 fleet. The revamped, first class cabins are reduced down to six suites from 12 and according to SIA, this is to give a sense of “exclusivity and intimate privacy.”

Each suite will offer a plush swivel chair upholstered in fine leather by Poltrona Frau, electronically adjustable roller-blinds, ample storage space for your gadgets or accessories and a standalone full-flat bed with plush bedding and duvet made in France. When not in use, the bed can be stowed into a dividing wall to free up space, otherwise it could be reclined for the 32” HDTV. Two suites can be combined to create a two-person suite with a double bed. There’s plush bedding and a fluffy duvet with embroidery by French luxury label Lalique.

Suites also have a full-sized wardrobe and two bathrooms, one of which has a sit-down vanity counter. Unlike on rival carrier Etihad Airways, there won’t be a shower though. Singapore Air says its cabin changes were based on customer feedback seeking more private space and a design with convenience in mind, such as having phones and glasses within easy reach. Hence the added touches like customized handbag stowage and an amenity box.

If flying suite, dinner is served on Wedgwood ware and drinks in Lalique-designed crystal glassware. Singapore Air also promises to use more sustainable ingredients and fresh local produce. New menus will be introduced to those customers on select routes first and progressively rolled out to other cabin classes.

Suites feature amenity kits created in partnership with Lalique. In addition to common items, ladies get a facial moisturizer and hand cream, while men get an aftershave balm and body lotion. Some kits even have collectibles like a Lalique ornamental fish.

The first Airbus A380 will depart from Singapore to Sydney on December 18 with additional destinations to be announced in the coming months.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com