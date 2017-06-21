Six Senses to open in Ibiza in 2020

Six Senses has signed a management agreement with Beach Box Ibiza S.L. to open the resort in 2020 as a benchmark in innovative design, unique entertainment concepts and eclectic dining experiences. “We could not be more pleased to work with Beach Box Ibiza on this truly creative project,” said Jacobs.

Six Senses Ibiza will offer 134 guest accommodations across a 25-acre (10-hectare) site including fully appointed Townhouse Suites, Deluxe Pool Suites with private decks, Beach Cave Suites and two extraordinary six-bedroom Mansions. Available for a handful of residential buyers are nine captivating private villas located above the resort with expansive sunset views. Every aspect of the property’s physical design will facilitate the feeling of community and the activities and amenities offered to guests will focus on learning and experience.

ORGANIC – local, organic, unmodified and unprocessed food experience. The organic offering continues with the cotton of the sheets and towels as well as the amenities kits and uniquely designed apparel.

MUSIC AND FESTIVALS – the pulse of the community for musicians, music lovers and multi-cultural music creation. Pro bono and sponsored programs, festivals, projects and guitar atelier. Annually curated showcase of music performances; wellness festivals for celebrating through yoga, meditation, great food, sports and nature.

SPA – the only Six Senses Spa on the island of Ibiza which will specialize in a rich array of treatments and techniques from all over the world.

CHARITABLE – providing our venues and services for local projects such as sharing food with local shelters and donating a portion of our profits locally.

And now let’s eat … As with all of Six Senses properties, destination dining is a memorable experience. Here, there is a social twist. Long communal dining tables will offer local produce and intermingling at The Market, open 24/7. The poolside offers a raw food organic bar with accompanying cocktails and organic beer. The tapas and barbecue seafood terrace of El Chiringuito sets a decidedly chill mood with live acoustic guitar and late night DJ.

Direct from farm to fork … A popup restaurant in the resort’s organic farm will also offer cooking lessons. Private dining will also be offered in suites as they all feature decks or private gardens. As with every Six Senses resort, an ice cream shop will offer a spectrum of homemade chilled treats, juices and smoothies with a booster supplement menu. The difference at Six Senses Ibiza will be that the ice cream shop has wheels and is based on a traditional street vendor’s cart.

Take time to reconnect … With its spiritual vibe and beautiful design, Six Senses Spa Ibiza offers a full range of treatment rooms, a communal treatment lounge and an oxygen bar. The spa and wellness facility houses a spa café and juice bar, yoga and changing facilities and an extensive fitness center, and features an anti-aging clinic, nutrition guidance and modern healing methods. Outdoors there are massage catacombs, a Watsu pool, a labyrinth plus direct access to the organic gardens where ingredients for the spa botanicals and dining outlets are grown. In addition to the team of skilled therapists, an ongoing program of visiting practitioners ensures guests are the first to experience the latest teachings and programs.

