Six Senses to open new resort and Spa in Kitzbuhel, Austria

Set in the breathtakingly picturesque Austrian Alps, Six Senses Kitzbuhel Alps showcases its stunning environment through all seasons: from winter’s snow covered terrain with high-end ski activities, to spectacular summers when the landscape is vibrant with nature’s verdant palette of colours.

Six Senses Kitzbuhel Alps will feature 80 guest accommodations, include 50 residences, plus a small village of chalets available for private sale. It is being developed by Kitzbuheler Alps Projekt, with architects for the hotel/residences and chalets IAW – International Architecture Workshop, Turin, Dusseldorf, Moscow and hotel interior design consultants Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Six Senses Spa Kitzbuhel Alps by Six Senses Creative. Project management and landscape design is being carried out by AECOM who also overseas sustainability aiming at LEED certification, with emphasis on the latest energy technology such as solar or heat exchange.

The overall design concept of Six Senses Kitzbuhel Alps could best be described as a modern interpretation of traditional Austrian design. Warm natural finishes incorporate wood and stone with the introduction of rough-hewn exposed timber beams in public areas. Glorious swaths of natural light wed the seasons to the interiors and the restrained use of art and craft features subtly define the setting.

Dining at Six Senses Kitzbuhel Alps will focus on seasonality with a restaurant focusing on local dishes with ingredients supplied from nearby organic farms. An all-day venue features a delicatessen and international fare. This venue is also located near the resort’s meeting and special events facilities that offer a direct link to vehicular parking. The lobby bar will feature innovative beverage services and offer alfresco seating in the warmer seasons. The spa cafe will also offer outside dining plus an indoor dining room with fireplace.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com