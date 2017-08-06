Six suave accessories for luxury lovers

Choose from bright and bold sunnies, colourful belt, wallet, slippers and sneakers

Look sharp with this selection of funky men’s accessories

Alain Mikliusing

Created using a special process of layering three unique acetate colours, this pair of Havana blue classic sunnies with gradient brown lens are fun for summer, HK$2,600

Dior

Decorated with striking dark floral print, the lace-up high-top sneakers in vanité canvas feature black matt calfskin leather and a rubber sole, HK$8,100

Dolce & Gabbana

Musical elements are prominent throughout the brand’s summer menswear collection. One example is the boombox-like bags with functional speakers that play your favourite music as you walk, HK$89,000

Gucci

The German-made, multicoloured leather belt with a dragon head buckle is not for the fashion timid, HK$15,000

Hermès

The stallion-shaped wallet and key case in Villandry calfskin add a fun touch, HK$20,100

Loewe

The slippers, crafted in walnut suede and canvas with colourful embroidery, showcase artisanal craftsmanship. Price on request

