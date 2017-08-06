Six suave accessories for luxury lovers

Look sharp with this selection of funky men’s accessories

Created using a special process of layering three unique acetate colours, this pair of Havana blue classic sunnies with gradient brown lens are fun for summer, HK$2,600

Dior

Decorated with striking dark floral print, the lace-up high-top sneakers in vanité canvas feature black matt calfskin leather and a rubber sole, HK$8,100

Dolce & Gabbana

Musical elements are prominent throughout the brand’s summer menswear collection. One example is the boombox-like bags with functional speakers that play your favourite music as you walk, HK$89,000

Gucci

The German-made, multicoloured leather belt with a dragon head buckle is not for the fashion timid, HK$15,000

Hermès

The stallion-shaped wallet and key case in Villandry calfskin add a fun touch, HK$20,100

Loewe

The slippers, crafted in walnut suede and canvas with colourful embroidery, showcase artisanal craftsmanship. Price on request

By Choco Tang Courtesy SCMP