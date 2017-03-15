Skin Care Tips from Five Hollywood Stars

When you see an actress on the silver screen or strolling down the red carpet, you might wonder what she does to make her skin look so amazing. As it turns out, many Hollywood starlets are using products that are available in regular big box stores, or their own kitchen pantries. In other words, if you want to emulate the dewy fresh skin of your favorite actress, chances are you don’t have to shell out big bucks for some tiny tube of skin cream made with exotic ingredients. Check out the following tips from these five actresses:

Teresa Palmer

The star of movies like “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Berlin Syndrome” and “Lights Out” became the face of Amway’s Artistry brand in 2012 — and she still uses their high-quality and affordable products to this day as an essential part of her beauty routine. As Palmer has found out first-hand, the company’s products are also easy to apply and help her skin look amazing. Amway also produces a remarkable skin care supplement called Truvivity that helps to nourish the skin from the inside out.

Emma Stone

The “La La Land” star has said she is allergic to many products, so she likes to stick with basic beauty products that are not chock full of mysterious ingredients. For example, Stone is a big fan of Burt’s Bees cleansers, which you can also find in any big box store, as well as Josie Maran Argan Oil. When she wants to exfoliate her skin, she heads to the kitchen and uses either brown sugar or baking soda as a natural skin care product.

Halle Berry

Berry uses the power of coffee grounds to help her skin look radiant. The star of “Monster’s Ball” and X-Men movies swears by adding coffee grounds to body wash; this helps to remove dead skin cells and help her skin look tighter. The next time you enjoy a cup of coffee, crack open the used K-cup and add the warm grounds to your favorite liquid soap; at best, you’ll end up with dewy and amazing skin like Berry and at worst, you’ll smell like a delicious cup of joe.

Drew Barrymore

As Barrymore told People magazine, she is a “beauty junkie” who adores using a wide variety of products on her skin. To keep her skin clean, she prefers Cetaphil cleanser, which you can find at your local grocery store. For a moisturizer, Barrymore prefers Nivea Moisturizing Crème, which is also a budget-friendly product. Barrymore also likes GlamGlow’s Thirstymud Hydrating Treatment, which you can find online at Birchbox for around $70.

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale recently launched her own makeup line, Illuminate by Ashley Tisdale, with BH Cosmetics, so she definitely uses some of the company’s basic products as part of her everyday skin care routine. For example, Tisdale said she likes her own Beach Goddess Eye and Cheek Palette, which is available for around $10. To highlight her eyes, Tisdale uses M.A.C. in Extreme Dimension mascara by the M.A.C. cosmetics company; the large molded brush helps her achieve super lush and curled lashes. You can find M.A.C. products either online or in department stores; the mascara runs about $23.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media