SLS Baha Mar now open in Bahamas

Introducing a new level of lifestyle hospitality to The Bahamas, the 299-room SLS Baha Mar Hotel is now open within Baha Mar, the $4.2 billion beachfront resort destination in Nassau with an elite collection of global luxury brands set along 3,000 feet of sparkling white sand beach and crystal clear waters. Keeping in the SLS Hotel brand tradition, a Ringing of the Bell Event took place on property on November 17, 2017 to mark the official opening of the fifth SLS property.

SLS, the design-led luxury hotel concept by sbe, burst on to the scene in Beverly Hills almost a decade ago in partnership with Philippe Starck, and has been breaking boundaries ever since with its distinctive style and 360-degree lifestyle offerings. SLS Baha Mar marks the first international venture for SLS Hotels, joining sbe’s growing international portfolio and closely following the opening of Mondrian Doha in Qatar. Baha Mar is the fifth SLS hotel overall, adding to its acclaimed portfolio of properties currently open in Beverly Hills, South Beach, Brickell and Las Vegas, and coming soon to new international markets.

Designed to attract the most discerning global traveler, SLS Baha Mar features 299 rooms and suites, an award-winning collection of culinary masterpieces, exciting nightlife venues, and captivating design and decor. Baha Mar’s shared world class amenities complete the luxe experience with guest access to the beach and shared pools, the Caribbean’s largest casino, 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature designed golf course, a flagship ESPA spa, and a wide variety of restaurants and lounges.

Harnessing sbe’s signature specialties in innovative cuisine and dynamic nightlife, on-property the group currently operates Cleo, Monkey Bar (the signature SLS lobby bar) and Bungalow Pool Bar & Grill, all of which were officially commemorated during the November 17 event. Looking ahead for the hotel, Privilege will open in December and Skybar will follow in early 2018. On the Baha Mar Casino floor, Katsuya (sbe’s modern take on classic Japanese cuisine) opened in mid-August, and Fi’lia by Chef Michael Schwartz, the James Beard Award winner, is slated for a mid-December opening.

General Manager of SLS Baha Mar, Richard Alexander, states: “We are all thrilled for this historic opening of SLS Baha Mar, a stunning property that complements the diverse offerings available throughout Baha Mar. We have been honored to welcome top Bahamian talent into the sbe Family, and they are proud to embody and deliver guests our unparalleled Style, Luxury, Service with the charm of the Bahamas.”

Additionally, Bond, sbe’s nightlife concept, will debut at Baha Mar in mid-December with a grand opening on December 31st. Bond will be the place to be for New Year’s Eve and beyond, offering late night sizzle and cutting edge entertainment as the see and be seen spot in the Bahamas. Open until the early morning hours, local and international DJs will entertain from a DJ booth overlooking the dance floor while patrons enjoy the high energy beats with bottle service, private booths and VIP service.

SLS Baha Mar was brought to life by Dakota Development, sbe’s real estate development subsidiary, and international interior design firm Avenue Interior Design.

