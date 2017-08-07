Sneak Peek: Vail’s Only Luxury Ski-In/Ski-Out Resort is Set to be a Stunner

The Luxury Collection’s new Hotel Talisa has us looking forward to subzero temps.

Although we dread the thought of summer inevitably coming to a close, getting a jump-start on mapping out your winter travel itinerary can help you look forward to the changing of seasons. One property that has us longing for subzero temperatures is the new Hotel Talisa. Opening in October, the chic mountainside lodge will be the only luxury ski-in/ski-out property in all of Vail, giving guests unparalleled access to some of the best stretches of powder in the country.

The 285-room hotel will be the first U.S. ski property to join the Luxury Collection’s portfolio of exclusive hotels and resorts. Staying true to the luxury travel group’s DNA, it will feature plush touches and opulent details around every corner. Each room is a cozy retreat from the rugged Rockies outside, mixing classic ski-chalet textures with a sleek palette of grays, blues, and pearlescent whites. Most rooms feature large windows and balconies overlooking the forest outside, as well as deep soaking tubs perfect for warming you up after a long day spent on the mountain.

Designed to take advantage of its prime skiing location, the property will feature its own dedicated chairlift up the mountain as well as on-site ski rentals and ticket office—all managed by a team of world-class ski concierges.

When not tearing down the mountain, guests can enjoy the hotel’s extensive après-ski programs—whether they wind down with a libation at one of the property’s three restaurants, relax with a Swedish massage, or soak in the spa’s steaming-hot Jacuzzi.

By Phoebe Neuman Courtesy Robb Report