Solís Hotels and Resorts to make U.S. debut in Atlanta

Capella Hotel Group has announced it will introduce Solís Hotels and Resorts to the U.S. with the launch of Solís Two Porsche Drive later this year. Located at the Porsche Experience Center campus in Atlanta, the property will be designed by HOK’s Atlanta office and Hong Kong-based interior design practice Peter Silling & Associates.

“Choosing Atlanta as the first U.S. destination for Solís Hotels and Resorts is of great significance for the brand,” says Horst H. Schulze, chairman emeritus of Capella Hotel Group. “We believe that the city is one of the most highly coveted destinations for the well-traveled Solís guests and cannot wait to contribute to the continued success of the area as an attraction for visitors both stateside and abroad.”

Included among the hotel’s 214 guestrooms will be 18 executive suites, nine track-view suites, and one presidential suite. Interiors will feature subtle sports car-inspired details in addition to upscale elements that define the modern design. The hotel will also be home to 6,500 square feet of multifunctional space, including a 3,600-square-foot ballroom and a rooftop lounge that will crown the property on the eighth floor.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com