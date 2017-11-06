Solis Two Porsche Drive Hotel opens in Atlanta

The much anticipated Solis Two Porsche Drive Hotel has officially opened its doors to first guests. This luxury hotel overlooks the 1.6 mile track at the Porsche Experience Center and the runway at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. The hotel features 214 guest rooms, 18 impressive executive suites, nine track view suites, one presidential suite-all infused with subtle motorsport nuances to complement their neighbor at the Porsche Experience Center.

The hotel, designed by architecture firm HOK Atlanta and interior design group Peter Silling & Associates,provides guests an immersive luxury experience to complement that of the nearby Porsche Experience Center. As a core aspect of the Porsche campus, guests of Solís Two Porsche Drive have access to a number of amenities in conjunction with the complex’s luxury services, including subtle, sports car-inspired interior design touches, hotel-coordinated site tours and exclusive driving experiences. Guests staying in the hotel’s nine track-facing suites will be captivated with first class views of the Porsche Handling Course, which can also be viewed from the eighth-floor rooftop lounge. The hotel also features a Porsche model car display out front and two white Porsche Cayennes reserved for VIP transportation to and from nearby Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In addition to the 24-hour room service, Solis Two Porsche Drive debuted two culinary delights for guests including Apron, a full-service restaurant and vibrant bar helmed by executive chef Derrick Green, and Overdrive Lounge, a rooftop haven complete with signature hand-crafted cocktails and open-air panoramic views. Guests enjoying their signature crafted cocktails on the eight-floor lounge can also enjoy tableside service and divulge in Chef Green’s thoughtfully constructed tapas, shared plates and flights of sliders and beverages. Also within the hotel you will find a 6,500 square feet of multi-use event space highlighted by an opulent 3,600 square foot ballroom.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com