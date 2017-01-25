Sparkling out of time

The Academia Out of Time model scintillates with gold in celebration of 2017.

After rendering this iconic timepiece in elegant black, blue and white shades of lacquer, the DeWitt Manufacture now presents the Academia Out of Time with its dial lacquered in a chocolate colour tone highlighted by specks of gold.

The Maison has built up the skills and know-how to manufacture our extremely complex dials in-house, perpetuating and advancing traditional artistic crafts, guilloché-work, enamelling and lacquering so all our dials can be entirely crafted by hand.

The mastermind behind this patented invention, Jérôme de Witt, gives us a highly personal interpretation of time with a combination of bold design and a grand watch complication.

Housed in a round 42.5 mm diameter case, the Academia Out of Time watch is driven by an automatic DeWitt calibre indicating the hours, minutes and seconds, and entirely developed, produced and assembled by hand by our master watchmakers at the Meyrin Manufacture in Geneva.

Robust and reliable with its 21,600 vibrations per hour and its 65- hour power reserve, the Out of Time version is equipped with two elaborate complications: a dead-beat seconds hand, which serves as both a regulator and an indicator of the seconds function in the display at 4 o’clock, and a free seconds hand, a DeWitt invention, in the display at 8 o’clock.

These 2 functions represent the opposition between real time, in the form of regulator function of the dead-beat seconds hand that momentarily halts at each second, and virtual time, freely following its wild and endless course.

This unique watch structure is made up of the DW5051 standard manufactured calibre plus additional modules, with a total of 217 components, most of which are made in-house and assembled in DeWitt’s own workshops.

Creating an interplay of contrasting effects through the combination of traditional and innovative materials, the Academia Out of Time’s case is crafted in 18-carat rose gold and black rubber, with a subtle recreation of the famous imperial columns, the distinctive signature of DeWitt watch creations.

Like all DeWitt watch creations, it perfectly meets the very high standard of finishes endorsed by the Manufacture. We also find two small “W” sign atures on the crown and on the buckle.

Linked more closely than ever to the exclusive end of the market with the Academia Out of Time model, the DeWitt Manufacture combines unconventional watchmaking expertise with constantly renewed creativity to create this resolutely innovative timepiece.

