SPECIAL FEATURE: Getting your small business in gear for Christmas

If you run a small business, don’t forget that Christmas is just around the corner! Yes, for sure, you have lots to think about at home when it comes to the festive season – but there are also things you need to be thinking about in your workplace too. From planning the staff party to keeping your customers happy! Here are some top tips.

Get the festive feel

Do you run a business that sells products which make perfect Christmas gifts? Or, are you a restaurant which will be serving up traditional festive foods? For some companies, this time of year can be extremely lucrative.

So, if you haven’t already, make sure that you’ve dressed up your business for Christmas – get all the decorations out and group together your products into gift ideas, to get the biggest hit with customers.

Remember not to neglect your website. Give it a festive feel, market your products and services to online shoppers – all in the Christmas spirit. Think about adding some special pages and promotions, and make sure customers know deadlines for ordering – so that they can get everything in time for the big day.

Got enough staff?

Whether you’ve got a shop or an online business, it’s important you think about staffing – to ensure you’ve got all of the resources in place to both sell your products, but also to deliver them, if you offer such a service.

So, think ahead – and judge how many workers you need to keep up with demand. Look back on last year, did you have enough people in place? Did you cope?

Also think that some staff may want to take leave in the run-up to Christmas, so you need to factor in requests and fill up any holes in your rotas.

Spread the Christmas word

If you have some loyal customers or product suppliers, there’s never a better time than Christmas to show them that you are thinking of them!

The least you can do is send them a Christmas card, and a personalised one would be even better. Expensive? Well, it could be if you go to a regular printing company, top-level commission design and pick the most costly paper. You can save some money, and add your own personal company touch, by telling your staff this year: let’s make our own printable card.

It could also become a kind of team-building activity. And, your customers and suppliers will no doubt appreciate your thoughts and efforts! But, don’t forget to post them – get them in the mail in time for delivery!

Think security

If you’re running a store, then the Christmas shopping period can present thieves with new opportunities. Make sure you have a good security system in place and urge your staff to be even more vigilant.

Taking simple steps like not leaving boxes of stock laying around could make the difference between you becoming a victim or not.

And, if you have a building and it’s going to be closed up over the Christmas and New Year period, make sure it’s secure – so that you have no unwanted visitors, while you and your staff are away.

James Daniels is a freelance writer, business enthusiast, a bit of a tech buff, and an overall geek. He is also an avid reader, who can while away hours reading and knowing about the latest gadgets and tech, whilst offering views and opinions on these topics.



Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media