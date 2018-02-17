SPECIAL FEATURE: Royalty Management in the Digital Age

Not too long ago, the media and entertainment industry used to track and manage royalty and rights calculations in custom spreadsheets. But in the age of Amazon, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services, royalty management has become extremely complex. But, of course, there’s a digital solution to a digital challenge: royalty management software from FilmTrack.

FilmTrack enables users to manage all royalties with the click of a button and in real time. The software streamlines the work to establish royalty definitions, mass ingest royalty statements by licensee, process and calculate royalty statements, budget for and report on royalty statements. This, of course, saves time and money and reduces costly errors.

FilmTrack securely stores sensitive financial data in the cloud and enables financial teams to create invoices, issue payments, assign allocations, recognize revenue, and run financial reporting. Users can quickly access data anytime and from anywhere. Last but not least, this solution is scalable as an organization grows or new channels of licensing and distribution may need to be added in this rapidly changing world of media and entertainment technology.

