Spring and Summer Wedding Styles for the Unconventional Bride

We are living in 2018 and it’s safe to say that the traditional white wedding isn’t for everyone! There are so many different styles that you can choose from and show a little bit of your personality with, so if you’re planning on getting married anytime soon… why not think outside the box?

Weddings are a celebration of two people coming together and people are starting to really make the celebration their own, with cool locations, eccentric attire and unusual features and entertainment. Whether you’re really into the circus, or whether you’re really into the colour green, why not make your special day that little bit more special?

Here are some of our favourite style picks for a Spring and Summer wedding and an unconventional bride, we hope you love them as much as we do!

1940s with a twist:

1940s fashion has a really elegant flare and is a perfect look for an unconventional wedding dress. Brides are making this style their own and adding accessories, different hairstyles and different alterations on their dresses are setting them aside from the rest, which is adding a sense of uniqueness to their lives.

The swing dress is truly elegant and is the perfect style for a Spring or Summer wedding. Picture this, you’re hosting an outside wedding, the sun is shining, there is a warm breeze that ruffles your swing dress beautifully as you walk down the aisle, what could be more perfect than that?

The festival bride:

The festival bride is a party goer, a music lover and somebody who isn’t afraid to break convention! So many brides are swapping their big floats dresses and silk shoes for wellies and a less formal style.

The festival wedding is a true celebration of love, culture and music… what could be better? Remember, you can truly make the festival wedding look your own, swapping out the traditional white dress for a floaty bohemian look and a flower headband. Some brides have even had special festival makeup done to complete the overall aesthetic and it looks fantastic!

Flower power:

Flower power is all about celebrating bright colours, floral patterns, nature and style! Now, that may seem like a lot to take in, so in short, flower power bridal fashion is all about being your fun self!

This style is a great way to get creative with the materials you use, merging bright netting with soft undergarments, adding beautiful flowers to your wedding dress, your hair, your bouquet, your table settings.

One style choice for your wedding could set off your whole theme! Some brides who have gone for this beautiful look have even frozen dried rosebuds into ice cubes, which adds that touch of elegance and personality to the wedding theme.

Now you know our favourite style picks, we hope that you have the courage and inspiration to think outside the box for your wedding day! Whether you make simple changes to your look by adding flowers to your hair, or whether you change your entire wedding (ice cubes and all) to suit your personality, then go for it!

