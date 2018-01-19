St. Regis to open in Hong Kong early 2019

St Regis Hotels & Resorts announced a collaboration with China Resources Property which is slated to bring the brand to Hong Kong by early 2019, Marriott International has nine properties in Hong Kong, but this will be the first property for the St. Regis brand in the city.

Located in the heart of historic Wan Chai, with its skyscrapers, high-end shopping and commercial buildings, the new St. Regis Hong Kong will be within walking distance to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, as well as and Victoria Harbor.

With interiors created by acclaimed Hong Kong-based designer, André Fu, the 25-story St. Regis Hong Kong will offer 129 guest suites, many of which will feature stunning views across Victoria Harbor and Kowloon Bay. Guests will enjoy the brand’s legendary St. Regis Butler Service, signature Chinese and French restaurants, a 320-seat banquet hall and a heated swimming pool, among other luxurious amenities. An open-air terrace next to a grand Lobby Lounge will provide the ideal venue for al fresco gatherings, and a St. Regis Bar will serve up the hotel’s rendition of the brand’s signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary.

The glamorous, fast-paced city of Hong Kong has long been considered a place where ‘East Meets West’, due to the fusion of its deep Chinese roots and its recent history as a British colony. Beneath its ultramodern, 21st-century façade of glittering skyscrapers and world-class infrastructure, old traditions remain and ancient concepts such as feng shui are still deeply respected throughout the city. Truly a cosmopolitan city and a hub for international finance and trade, Hong Kong still boasts age-old Cantonese cuisine found in small noodle shops next to chic designer boutiques.

“St. Regis constantly seeks to reinterpret and reimagine time-honored traditions, bringing exciting new options and modern conveniences to luxury travelers,” said Paul Foskey, Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. “We are glad to be working with China Resources Property, a subsidiary of China Resources Holding, to bring the legendary St. Regis name to Hong Kong.”

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com