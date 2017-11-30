Study Finds Tesla is the Most Popular EV Brand in Key Markets

Tesla isn’t just popular on the internet and in the U.S., the American automaker is the best-selling brand in major markets around the world.

The analysis was conducted by JATO Dynamics, which classified key markets as: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, U.K., and the U.S.

The study found Tesla was the most popular brand in those markets from January to September 2017, but doesn’t have the best-selling model. That honor goes to China’s BAIC EC, which makes sense considering China is now the largest market in terms of volume with 227,000 electric vehicles sold through September. The U.S. market is second with 61,000 electric vehicles sold over the same time period.

The Tesla Model S is actually the third best-selling electric vehicle, behind the BAIC EC and NissanLeaf. The Model X comes in sixth place.

In Europe, there were about 100,000 electric vehicles sales, led by key markets such as the U.K., Germany, and France. In Japan and Korea, approximately 19,000 electric vehicles were sold from January to September 2017.

Courtesy Luxury4Play