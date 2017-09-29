Swarovski launches officially on Amazon

Amazon is strengthening its jewellery and watches offering with the addition of popular jewellery brand Swarovski.

The online giant, which has been trying to boost its clothing and accessories sales with the launch of own brands and partnerships, has announced that customers can now browse and shop Swarovski from Amazon’s five Fashion Stores across Europe. It has also launched five dedicated Brand Stores for Swarovski for the British, Italian, German, French and Spanish markets.

“We have millions of customers shopping for jewellery and watches from our European websites.” said Susan Saideman, vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe. ”Amazon customers love Swarovski so we are delighted to launch these stores to make it easy for our customers to browse and shop this iconic brand from our European Fashion Stores and Swarovski Brand Stores.”

Amazon first started selling jewellery in 2007 and its online store currently sells pieces from brands such as Georg Jensen, Thomas Sabo, Tateossian and Tommy Hilfiger.

The new Swarovski stores offer more than 170 different classic and new season pieces, including the ‘Swan Collection’ featuring the brand’s signature swan motif and a selection from the ‘Remix Collection’. The stores also sell Swarovski watches, with 27 different styles available at the time of writing.

“Swarovski is delighted about this cooperation and the opportunity to work together with an extraordinary brand like Amazon Fashion. We are looking forward to captivating the minds of the digital fashion jewellery consumer together,” said Robert Buchbauer, Swarovski executive board member.

The crystal brand’s jewellery costs from £45 to £199, while watches sell from £199 to £299.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com