Swarovski to tout craft, sustainability during Hollywood’s biggest night

Precision-cut crystal maker Swarovski is bringing conscious luxury to the Oscars’ red carpet with the debut of Atelier Swarovski’s first fine-jewelry line.

For the last 10 years, Swarovski has been involved in the stage design for the annual Academy Awards, a relationship that has seen the brand provide more than 1 million crystals to create stage decor. Rather than speaking to Swarovski’s 85-year-old role in Hollywood as a costume and set design collaborator (see story), this year, the crystal-maker has chosen to spotlight its ethical jewelry practices.

Crystal codes

The stage for the 89th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 26 will be designed by Derek McLane.

Returning for the fifth time as production designer, Mr. McLane’s decor for Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre will see the placement of more than 300,000 Swarovski crystals, the greatest amount ever used for the Oscars to-date.

For additional sparkle on a platform sure to glean attention, Swarovski has chosen the Oscars’ red carpet to debut Atelier Swarovski’s debut fine-jewelry collection.

Founded in 2007, Atelier Swarovski presents seasonal jewelry and accessories collaborations twice a year during New York, London and Paris fashion weeks, in addition to a Core Collection. Past collaborators include Jean Paul Gaultier (see story), Viktor & Rolf and Christopher Kane, among others.

Last April, the division launched Atelier Swarovski Home at Milan Design Week with functional and decorative homewares. Collaborators include the late Zaha Hadid and Ron Arad.

Atelier Swarovski is seen as the ultimate expression of Swarovski crystals through cutting edge design and innovation. Also, Atelier Swarovski features Swarovski Created Diamonds and crystals, an environmentally responsible manufacturing solution.

“We are excited to unveil our first Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry collection on the Academy Awards red carpet this year,” said Nadja Swarovski, member of the Swarovski executive board, in a statement.

“The collection, which has been handcrafted in Paris with Swarovski Created Diamonds and crystals, is a reflection of our 120-year heritage, and the innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability embedded in our company’s DNA,” she said.

Atelier Swarovski’s fine-jewelry will debut on the red carpet as part of the “Red Carpet Green Dress” initiative.

Founded by actress/activist Suzy Amis Cameron in 2009, Red Carpet Green Dress is a design competition challenging designers to create ethical red carpet-ready evening wear and accessories.

The Atelier Swarovski fine-jewelry line will be worn by Emma Roberts of “Scream Queens” fame and “Lion” actress Priyanka Bose. Ms. Bose’ film, Lion, is nominated for six awards, including “Best Motion Picture of the Year,” which will ensure visibility for Atelier Swarovski’s designs.

“It is wonderful to have the support of an organization like Swarovski and women like Emma and Priyanka who hold such a prominent place in the fashion world, who share my vision to create more consciously, to positively impact the environment and make the world a better place for our children to grow up in,” said Ms. Cameron in a statement. “Together we can truly make a difference.”

After being introduced on the Oscars red carpet, retail delineations of Atelier Swarovski’s fine-jewelry collection will be available for purchase in 2018.

On the green carpet

The ethical practices of jewelry and fashion brands have been flaunted on the red carpet in the past.

For example, Swiss jeweler Chopard turning the 2016 Cannes Film Festival red carpet green with its ongoing sustainability pledge.

For nearly two decades, Chopard has served as Cannes Film Festival’s official partner, using the event to promote its high-jewelry collections as well as its efforts in sustainable mining. At 2016’s festival, Chopard announced its latest eco-conscious partnership with colored-gemstone miner Gemfields to further the jeweler’s “Journey to Sustainable Luxury” (see story).

Also, footwear brand Sergio Rossi partnered with Livia Firth’s Eco-Age to become the first accessories label offering a Green Carpet Collection.

The collection was created entirely in Italy and included organic silk yarn, spun and woven in the country, lead-free Swarovski Advanced crystals, European chrome-free leather and Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood. The volume of the collection goes to show that sustainability does not compromise quality and that environmentally sustainable clothing need not be a niche market (see story).

