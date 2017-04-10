Swizz Beatz Announces Epic Year For No Commission 2017 As Event Goes Global

The Dean Collection x BACARDÍ are set to take their innovative, experiential art and music platform No Commission global as they announce three, world-class events for 2017, starting with Shanghai.

To highlight the sheer power of the platform Swizz linked up with Northumberland based artist Jamie Evans to catch up on what he’s been upto since he exhibited at No Commission London back in December. Jamie was a relatively unknown artist who was put in touch with Swizz through his friend and musician Emeli Sande. His presence at No Commission London managed to springboard his own career to the extent that he’s just held his own solo show in London, a testament to the true potential of No Commission.

The art and music fair will then move to Berlin in late June. The show will then make its way back to the US, finishing the year at Miami Art Basel – a homecoming for No Commission having launched there in 2015.

For more information on No Commission please visit https://nocommission.bacardi.com/

