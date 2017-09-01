TAG Heuer Unveils Three Ayrton Senna Special Editions

Three new watches will be available in October which celebrate Ayrton Senna’s first win at the Monaco Grand Prix 30 years ago in 1987.

Ayrton Senna mastered both dry or wet tracks with the same passion and precision. In 1988, he even earned the title of “Rain Master” after his triumphant victory against his rival Alain Prost at Silverstone, UK, stormed by rain.

The three watches in this limited edition all display the stylized red lacquer “S”, the exclusive Senna symbol, on the dial and bezel. The bezel also has a minute track, lending the pieces a racing feel and evoking the exceptional skill of Senna.

Two of the watches are powered by a TAG Heuer quartz movement, which according to the brand offers almost perfect precision with a variation of only a few seconds per month. The top of the line TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Chronograph is powered by an Heuer 01 movement.

TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer-01 Chronograph

The watch runs on the Heuer-01 movement and features a skeletonized dial layout with several Senna-inspired design elements. The 45-mm case is made of brushed steel with a black PVD coating and is topped by a domed sapphire crystal with nonreflective treatment on both sides. A sapphire exhibition caseback, adorned with a red Senna “S” logo, reveals the movement, which is self-winding and holds a power reserve of 50 hours. The crown at 3 o’clock is made of steel and black rubber, and the chronograph push-buttons at 2 and 4 o’clock are in PVD-coated steel. The opaline black, skeletonized dial, surrounded by a black ceramic bezel with a tachymeter scale, has subdials at 12, 6, and 9 o’clock for chronograph minutes, chronograph hours, and small seconds, respectively. $6,200

Formula 1 Chronograph and Formula 1 Three Hander With Date

The other two models are from the Formula 1 collection. Both have 43mm cases in black-PVD-coated stainless steel and feature dials with red “racing” lines on their right side. The bezels are in brushed steel and feature the “Senna” logo and text.

The chronograph has a slightly different tricompax dial layout from that of the Carrera 01, with elapsed hours at 6 o’clock, elapsed minutes at 9 o’clock, and small seconds (with a red Senna logo), at 3 o’clock. The hands on both watches are red lacquered and, like the dials’ polished black indices, treated with white Super-LumiNova. The date appears at 3:30 on the chronograph, and at 3 o’clock on the three-hand.

The chronograph and the three-hand model feature solid steel screw-down casebacks engraved with the Senna symbol and a TAG Heuer logo on a checkered-flag back background. Both come on a black-and-red rubber bracelet with S-shaped links and a brushed steel buckle. $1,650 for the Formula 1 chronograph and $1,450 for the Formula 1 three-hander with date.

