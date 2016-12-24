Tata CLiQ capitalizes on growing luxury market in India

Indian ecommerce site Tata CLiQ is delving into luxury goods with a new division that focuses on high-end products to capitalize on the potential that luxury can have in the market.

Tata CLiQ Luxury has just launched selling brands such as Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans and Michael Kors to reap the benefits that can be seen from luxury goods in India. The decision came from the growing market demand for luxury products in the country, but a lack of available bricks-and-mortar retail space.

“We aim to leverage the legacy of the Tata Group, to create a gateway to high-end fashion, exquisite products and a great experience Tata CLiQ Luxury will for the first time provide luxury customers across the country, access to authentic merchandise directly from top international bridge-to-luxury and luxury brands,” said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO of Tata CLiQ. “While, the demand for luxury products is growing steadily in India, we found that access to luxury brands is scarce due to the limited availability of premium retail real-estate.

“With the launch of our luxury platform, we aim to provide our consumers with a curated assortment of the best brands with the most authentic brand experience,” he said.

Luxury interest

Tata’s ecommerce platform aims to be a leader in luxury retailer in India, employing a high-performance delivery system and a “no-questions asked” return policy. Tata CLiQ will also be taking all original brand warranty policies.

The Indian luxury landscape is experiencing strong evolutionary undercurrents that are redefining the consumer profile and how luxury players will need to operate in this domain during 2016.

In the last few years, luxury in India has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25 percent. As per a report by ASSOCHAM, the market is expected to hit $18.6 billion by 2016 from the current $14.7 billion (see more).

Tata CLiQ Luxury has initially launched with eight brands but hopes to see a variety of new high-end manufacturers come to the platform. Its robust online, mobile and digital strategy hopes to create a high-end performance online that mirrors the luxury goods that it sells.

The new luxury seller will have an offline presence as well and is working on new technology for a hopefully unprecedented experience.

Luxury market

Despite the economic slowdown across the world, the size of the global luxury market is estimated to be around $2 trillion. The BRICS markets, more specifically China and India rather than Brazil and Russia, have been in the spotlight for the past few years.

However, luxury marketers in China last year faced many challenges relating to luxury consumption, regulatory issues, tariff structures, currency reasons and a severe clamp-down on the gifting culture. Stores opened in a hurry by brands across categories began to shut shop (see more).

“We have launched Tata CLiQ Luxury with a selection of eight bridge-to-luxury brands and will soon be adding more brands,” said Amit Rawal, head of business at Tata CLiQ Luxury.

“We are working on a completely new and unique experience for the luxury-lifestyle consumers where, for the first time in India, we will be blending cutting-edge technology with delightful service across all consumer touch points including the store, Web, mobile and social platforms,” he said.

“We are confident of becoming the ‘platform of choice’, for not only the existing luxury brands in India, but also new brands looking to enter the growing Indian market, due to our comprehensive omni-channel offering and experience in building luxury lifestyle brands.”

