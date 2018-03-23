Tea at The Pierre New York, A Taj Hotel

If you plan on visiting the Metropolitan Museum in New York City or exploring Central Park, make your way to Two E Bar &Lounge at The Pierre (a Taj Hotel), for the newly introduced Tiffin &Tea. The lounge is a sophisticated, luxurious venue, ideal for classy afternoon tea. The menu for Tiffin & Tea offers Indian-inspired bites such as Spiced Chicken, Mango Lassi Crème Brûlée Tart, Potato & Pea Samosas and Osmania Biscuit. These are delivered in a lovely three-tiered copper tiffin with stackable tins. In India, tiffins are used to transport food. It is fitting for a Taj hotel to offer something authentic to its Indian heritage. The variety of sweet and savory tea sandwiches, samosas, kebabs and artfully handcrafted desserts, are complemented with a selection of specialty teas.

If something more traditional may be more in line with what you are interested in, you’ll love The Pierre’s Traditional Afternoon Tea. It was recently recognized as the best afternoon tea in New York City by Town & Country magazine and ranked #3 in the city by Yelp reviewers. Enjoy freshly baked pastries, such as petit fours and scones along with jam, clotted cream and sweet and savory small bites. All of this is, of course, served with your choice of green, black or herbal tea. In addition to what is customarily offered, you may also enjoy a fresh cup of cappuccino and French press coffee or upgrade to the Royal Tea service, which features Champagne as well.

So if you have a full itinerary, you may not want a heavy meal that will leave you feeling sluggish. A light afternoon tea is ideal. Enjoy the most of your time in New York City by stopping at Two E to enjoy one of the city’s premier dining experiences, Tea at The Pierre.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media