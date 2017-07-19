Tesla opens in Dubai first store in the Middle East

Tesla inaugurated its first showroom and service centre in the Middle East on the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai on 12th July 2017, but fans of the green cars will have to wait until the New Year to receive the company’s popular Model 3 first car in the region.

The new 1,580-square-metre store and service centre, which is located opposite to the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall Metro Station, will offer local maintenance for the small number of local owners of Tesla cars across the UAE.

With both award-winning, all-electric Model S and Model X on show, the store will also include the Tesla design studio and the dual motor Model S rolling chassis. More than 3 million people worldwide visit Tesla retail stores every year to learn about electric vehicle technology in a low-pressure, educational environment.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com