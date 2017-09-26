The 2017 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards celebrated their 5th Anniversary Gala Ceremony to roaring success

The Greek skies were illuminated by the leading lights of the luxury hospitality and lifestyle industry on the 5th anniversary of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards held at the exclusive “The Ecali Club” on September 23rd

An unrivalled list of attendees were present at the gala, in order to collect the highest most exclusive award in the industry, the Signum Virtutis, the seal of excellence.

Luxury Panel Members in attendance included His Serene Highness Prince Massimiliano della Torre e Tasso, Her Serene Highness Costanza della Torre e Tasso, Her Royal Highness Nathalie Princess of Hohenzollern, Spa Expert Miriam Seferian, Kenelm Jenour, Jean-Christophe Rousseau, Carmen Edelson, Thanos Liontos and Veti Nikolopoulou.

Winners in attendance hailed from China, Turkey, Maldives, Seychelles, South Africa, Greece, Austria, Italy, Thailand, Fiji and more.

After a cocktail reception filled with media and photographers, the ceremony was opened by the beautiful and talented celebrity presenter Ece Vahapoglu. Greek sensation Nina Lotsari entranced the audience with a spectacular performance accompanied by live music.

Special Awards were also handed out on the night to companies which outclassed their rivals in particular sectors. Included in these special awards were Deer Jet, Mantis Collection, Hanging Gardens of Bali, Green, The Ecali Club, Italian Hospitality Collection, The Greek Villas, Despina Miraraki, Super Strom Vatsinas and Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The SSLHLA Gala Ceremony was a first for Greece and witnessed CEO’s, Presidents, Managing Directors, Owners and GM’s, Royalty and celebrities from around the globe.

Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards would like to thank its partners: Gold Emotion, Costarellos, Ligne St Barth, Solaris Botanicals, CHORA Art Home & Design, Thesauri Caviar, The Luxury Choice, Adria Exclusive, Wyndham Grand Athens, Zeus International and KSM Human Resources.

SSLHLA would also like to thank its media partners: FTN NEWS, Tornos News, Hip Greece, e global Travel media, Eye of Riyadh, Eye of Dubai, Top Hotels, Horizon & Beyond, Carmen’s Luxury Travel, The Top Tier, i-Marbella, and Ogee Design Magazine.

Khalil El-Mouelhy Chairman, President & Founder commented “Today marked the 5th anniversary of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards and we feel honoured to have been able to celebrate this very special evening here in Greece and to have had the privilege to work with such an elite and distinguished organization like The Ecali Club. I would like to express my appreciation for the winners for making this a global celebration and I would like thank The CEO of the Ecali Club, John Georgakakis, and the members of his team for their input, efficiency and unwavering dedication to excellence”

Mr. Georgakakis, the CEO of Ecali S.A. commented that “the Ecali Club is famous in Greece for the high-profile events that took place in its premises in the past. Tonight we are deeply honoured to have been chosen to host the unique awards ceremony of the internationally recognized organization “Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards”. These awards represent true excellence, just like the Ecali Club, which represents the concept of eclectic living in luxurious hospitality”.

Courtesy SSLHLA