The 5 Best Luxury Resorts in Maldives especially for Honeymoon couples

Maldives is an expensive tourist destination and especially popular for white sand coral beaches, turquoise water, fantastic reef and the highest level of luxury. With nearly 85 Overwater villas, and majority of them are 4 and 5 stars. These top notch resorts offer approximate 17000 beds and hosts nearly one million visitors annually. We have prepared a list of 5 most luxurious resorts in Maldives.

Vela Private Island – Maldives

Vela Private ISLAND is located towards the north direction from Male, It is completely a private Island. Especially popular among honeymooners. It compromising beautiful 43 Villas and 2 luxury suites having four bedrooms. Whereas 18 Water villas are built over water. It is ranked among the most luxurious resorts in Asia.

Baros Maldives

Forget to go along with kids, Baros is a resort for couples only. It is a beautiful resort located right on the beach where you will find beautiful ringed reef vibrant with marine life. Baros consisting total 75 most beautiful and elegant rooms created from timber and sandstone. If you are a honeymooner then this place is specially made for you.

Cheval Blanc Randheli

If you are unsure regarding staying in the Maldives, without any doubt Coeval Blanc is the best choice. Amazing location, great elegance, and lovely interior. Cheval Blanc is located in Noonu Atoll, a 40 minutes speed boat ride from the Airport. The resort consists 45 luxury villa with lush vegetations and lagoon views.

Soneva Fushi

Soneva Fushi is truly a most extraordinary place, great royal luxury, and every privacy granted. Located on Kunfunadhoo island in the Maldives, Soneva Sushi is perfect for romantic couple gateways, offers unique experience and activities for all from diving, snorkeling, sand bank dinner, marine biologist and much more.

Taj Exotica Resort & Spa – Maldives

Taj Exotica is just a 20 minutes speedboat drive from the Male International Airport. Escape to the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters at Taj Exotica Maldives- this is what the Taj described. It is a beautiful 5-star resort having 64 Rooms.

